Eugenio Suárez hits 2 HRs to continue a hot start to the season, D-backs top the Cubs 8-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a pair of two-run homers, Merrill Kelly threw 5 1/3 solid innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 8-1 on Friday night.

Arizona’s Pavin Smith and Alek Thomas each had three hits, including two doubles apiece. Geraldo Perdomo and Josh Naylor hit RBI singles.

Suárez hit both of his homers off Cubs right-hander Jameson Tallion (0-1), who gave up six runs over 4 1/3 innings. The third baseman connected for a two-run shot in the second and again in the fourth, blasting both balls to roughly the same area of the left field stands.

He also had a solo homer on opening day Thursday.

Suárez nearly went deep again in the fifth, hitting a towering fly ball to the warning track that was caught by Ian Happ. He finished with four RBIs.

The 33-year-old’s hot start at the plate follows a torrid second half in 2024, when he hit .307 with 20 homers over 65 games following the All-Star break.

Kelly (1-0) gave up just one run on three hits over 5 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out one. Chicago managed just three hits and scored its only run on Pete Crow-Armstong’s RBI single in the second.

Arizona’s Shelby Miller threw two scoreless innings in his return to the club, including striking out the side in the eighth. He was a starting pitcher for the organization from 2016 to 2018.

The D-backs won despite three errors in the field.

Key moment

Suarez’s second homer pushed the D-backs’ lead to 4-1, giving Arizona’s pitching staff a little cushion.

Key stat

Suarez has three homers over the first two games of the season, tying a franchise record set by Luis Gonzalez in 2001.

Up next

The D-backs send RHP Brandon Pfaadt to the mound on Saturday night in the third of a four-game series. The Cubs counter with LHP Shota Imanaga (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

