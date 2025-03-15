Eeli Tolvanen scores early, and again late, to lead Kraken to a 4-2 win over Utah

SEATTLE (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen scored two goals, the first just 51 seconds into the game and the second into…

SEATTLE (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen scored two goals, the first just 51 seconds into the game and the second into an empty net with 1:09 left, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Utah Hockey Club 4-2 on Friday night.

Brandon Montour and Kaapo Kakko also scored for the Seattle. Tolvanen also had an assist and Jordan Eberle had two assists, giving him five in his last two games. Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves.

Nick Schmaltz and Kevin Stenlund scored for Utah and Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves.

Tolvanen’s first goal from the left of the net that went behind Vejmelka was his 20th, the first time in his career that he has hit that milestone.

Schmaltz tied it at 1-1 with 3:12 left in the first period, then Stenlund converted a turnover in the neutral zone into a goal for a 2-1 lead 7:35 into the second. Montour tied it at 2-2 with 1:06 left in the period.

Takeaways

Utah: Schmaltz’s goal was the third straight road game in which he has scored. Stenland, Dylan Guenther and Jack McBain also have had three-game road scoring streaks this season.

Kraken: Although it wasn’t their quickest first-period goal, Tolvanen’s tally just 51 seconds into Friday’s game was the sixth time this season the Kraken have scored in the opening minute, the most in the league. The fastest one was by Jaden Schwartz just 19 seconds in at home against Carolina on Dec. 3.

Key moment

With the game tied at 2-2, Utah’s Mikhail Sergachev tried to clear the puck behind the back of his net, but it bounced off the side. Kakko swooped in, picked it up and wrapped it around the post to Vejmelka’s left.

Key stat

Grubauer made his second start since a brief in the minors at Coachella Valley. He has won both of them.

Up next

The Kraken host Winnipeg and Utah visits Vancouver, both on Sunday night.

