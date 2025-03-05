Edwards and McDaniels each score 29 points as Wolves send Hornets to eighth straight loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels scored 29 points apiece and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Charlotte…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels scored 29 points apiece and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-110 on Wednesday night.

Julius Randle finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Timberwolves, who won their third straight. McDaniels grabbed 10 rebounds.

LaMelo Ball had 28 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Charlotte, which has lost eight straight. Miles Bridges added 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The Timberwolves took the lead with 5:40 remaining in the first quarter and did not give it up. The score was 65-58 by halftime, with Edwards racking up 16 points in the half.

Takeaways

Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo was back in the starting lineup, where he had been before being sidelined by a toe injury, and scored 16 points.

Hornets: Charlotte has had three eight-game skids this season, including a 10-game losing streak.

Key moment

The Timberwolves pulled away with a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to extend a 12-point lead to 22 points.

Key stat

The Timberwolves outscored the Hornets by 27 points on 3-pointers, making 21 compared to 12 for the Hornets.

Up next

The Timberwolves visit Miami on Friday. The Hornets face Cleveland on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

