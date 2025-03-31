All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 65 43 14 6…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 65 43 14 6 2 94 232 161 Wheeling 66 39 23 3 1 82 203 177 Norfolk 65 37 23 4 1 79 231 186 Worcester 67 32 29 2 4 70 198 228 Reading 65 29 25 9 2 69 177 198 Maine 65 28 33 4 0 60 173 219 Adirondack 66 24 37 3 2 53 174 229

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 66 45 13 7 1 98 218 149 South Carolina 64 45 14 3 2 95 246 148 Jacksonville 63 37 18 7 1 82 208 166 Orlando 65 34 21 10 0 78 185 181 Atlanta 63 26 29 6 2 60 168 214 Savannah 64 26 31 6 1 59 199 229 Greenville 65 25 32 6 2 58 176 229

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 67 42 16 8 1 93 220 179 Fort Wayne 65 38 20 6 1 83 207 176 Iowa 63 31 21 7 4 73 177 180 Indy 63 28 28 3 4 63 152 168 Bloomington 64 28 30 4 2 62 171 186 Kalamazoo 65 27 31 5 2 61 172 204 Cincinnati 66 25 31 10 0 60 164 186

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 66 44 17 4 1 93 232 167 Tahoe 67 40 22 4 1 85 237 212 Wichita 65 36 22 6 1 79 226 195 Tulsa 65 35 22 5 3 78 208 191 Idaho 66 34 23 8 1 77 227 213 Rapid City 66 29 28 6 3 67 204 239 Utah 66 22 36 6 2 52 208 270 Allen 65 15 39 8 3 41 158 271

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Maine 2, Reading 1

Trois-Rivieres 5, Worcester 2

Wichita 3, Iowa 2

Tulsa 8, Rapid City 2

Wheeling 3, Bloomington 2

Idaho 5, Tahoe 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Allen, 11:30 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

