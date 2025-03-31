All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|65
|43
|14
|6
|2
|94
|232
|161
|Wheeling
|66
|39
|23
|3
|1
|82
|203
|177
|Norfolk
|65
|37
|23
|4
|1
|79
|231
|186
|Worcester
|67
|32
|29
|2
|4
|70
|198
|228
|Reading
|65
|29
|25
|9
|2
|69
|177
|198
|Maine
|65
|28
|33
|4
|0
|60
|173
|219
|Adirondack
|66
|24
|37
|3
|2
|53
|174
|229
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|66
|45
|13
|7
|1
|98
|218
|149
|South Carolina
|64
|45
|14
|3
|2
|95
|246
|148
|Jacksonville
|63
|37
|18
|7
|1
|82
|208
|166
|Orlando
|65
|34
|21
|10
|0
|78
|185
|181
|Atlanta
|63
|26
|29
|6
|2
|60
|168
|214
|Savannah
|64
|26
|31
|6
|1
|59
|199
|229
|Greenville
|65
|25
|32
|6
|2
|58
|176
|229
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|67
|42
|16
|8
|1
|93
|220
|179
|Fort Wayne
|65
|38
|20
|6
|1
|83
|207
|176
|Iowa
|63
|31
|21
|7
|4
|73
|177
|180
|Indy
|63
|28
|28
|3
|4
|63
|152
|168
|Bloomington
|64
|28
|30
|4
|2
|62
|171
|186
|Kalamazoo
|65
|27
|31
|5
|2
|61
|172
|204
|Cincinnati
|66
|25
|31
|10
|0
|60
|164
|186
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|66
|44
|17
|4
|1
|93
|232
|167
|Tahoe
|67
|40
|22
|4
|1
|85
|237
|212
|Wichita
|65
|36
|22
|6
|1
|79
|226
|195
|Tulsa
|65
|35
|22
|5
|3
|78
|208
|191
|Idaho
|66
|34
|23
|8
|1
|77
|227
|213
|Rapid City
|66
|29
|28
|6
|3
|67
|204
|239
|Utah
|66
|22
|36
|6
|2
|52
|208
|270
|Allen
|65
|15
|39
|8
|3
|41
|158
|271
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Maine 2, Reading 1
Trois-Rivieres 5, Worcester 2
Wichita 3, Iowa 2
Tulsa 8, Rapid City 2
Wheeling 3, Bloomington 2
Idaho 5, Tahoe 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa at Allen, 11:30 a.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Savannah at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
