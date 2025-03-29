All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 64 42 14 6…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 64 42 14 6 2 92 227 159 Wheeling 65 38 23 3 1 80 200 175 Norfolk 65 37 23 4 1 79 231 186 Worcester 66 32 28 2 4 70 196 223 Reading 64 29 25 9 1 68 176 196 Maine 64 27 33 4 0 58 171 218 Adirondack 66 24 37 3 2 53 174 229

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 66 45 13 7 1 98 218 149 South Carolina 64 45 14 3 2 95 246 148 Jacksonville 63 37 18 7 1 82 208 166 Orlando 65 34 21 10 0 78 185 181 Atlanta 63 26 29 6 2 60 168 214 Savannah 64 26 31 6 1 59 199 229 Greenville 65 25 32 6 2 58 176 229

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 67 42 16 8 1 93 220 179 Fort Wayne 64 37 20 6 1 81 204 174 Iowa 62 31 21 6 4 72 175 177 Indy 63 28 28 3 4 63 152 168 Bloomington 62 28 28 4 2 62 167 180 Kalamazoo 65 27 31 5 2 61 172 204 Cincinnati 66 25 31 10 0 60 164 186

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 66 44 17 4 1 93 232 167 Tahoe 65 40 20 4 1 85 235 202 Wichita 64 35 22 6 1 77 223 193 Tulsa 63 33 22 5 3 74 195 186 Idaho 64 32 23 8 1 73 217 211 Rapid City 64 29 26 6 3 67 199 226 Utah 65 21 36 6 2 50 201 264 Allen 64 15 39 8 2 40 152 264

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 3, Indy 0

Reading 4, Maine 1

South Carolina 4, Kalamazoo 1

Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Greenville 5, Atlanta 3

Norfolk 5, Savannah 0

Wheeling 2, Cincinnati 0

Toledo 1, Florida 0

Bloomington 2, Fort Wayne 1

Kansas City 3, Wichita 0

Allen 5, Utah 2

Tahoe 3, Idaho 2

Toledo at Orlando, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 2

South Carolina 7, Kalamazoo 1

Adirondack 1, Indy 0

Florida 3, Toledo 2

Greenville 7, Atlanta 4

Maine 5, Reading 2

Kansas City 4, Wichita 1

Norfolk 6, Savannah 1

Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 1

Toledo at Orlando, ppd

Bloomington at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Idaho at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Bloomington at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Idaho at Tahoe, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Allen, 11:30 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

