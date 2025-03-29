All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|64
|42
|14
|6
|2
|92
|227
|159
|Wheeling
|65
|38
|23
|3
|1
|80
|200
|175
|Norfolk
|65
|37
|23
|4
|1
|79
|231
|186
|Worcester
|66
|32
|28
|2
|4
|70
|196
|223
|Reading
|64
|29
|25
|9
|1
|68
|176
|196
|Maine
|64
|27
|33
|4
|0
|58
|171
|218
|Adirondack
|66
|24
|37
|3
|2
|53
|174
|229
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|66
|45
|13
|7
|1
|98
|218
|149
|South Carolina
|64
|45
|14
|3
|2
|95
|246
|148
|Jacksonville
|63
|37
|18
|7
|1
|82
|208
|166
|Orlando
|65
|34
|21
|10
|0
|78
|185
|181
|Atlanta
|63
|26
|29
|6
|2
|60
|168
|214
|Savannah
|64
|26
|31
|6
|1
|59
|199
|229
|Greenville
|65
|25
|32
|6
|2
|58
|176
|229
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|67
|42
|16
|8
|1
|93
|220
|179
|Fort Wayne
|64
|37
|20
|6
|1
|81
|204
|174
|Iowa
|62
|31
|21
|6
|4
|72
|175
|177
|Indy
|63
|28
|28
|3
|4
|63
|152
|168
|Bloomington
|62
|28
|28
|4
|2
|62
|167
|180
|Kalamazoo
|65
|27
|31
|5
|2
|61
|172
|204
|Cincinnati
|66
|25
|31
|10
|0
|60
|164
|186
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|66
|44
|17
|4
|1
|93
|232
|167
|Tahoe
|65
|40
|20
|4
|1
|85
|235
|202
|Wichita
|64
|35
|22
|6
|1
|77
|223
|193
|Tulsa
|63
|33
|22
|5
|3
|74
|195
|186
|Idaho
|64
|32
|23
|8
|1
|73
|217
|211
|Rapid City
|64
|29
|26
|6
|3
|67
|199
|226
|Utah
|65
|21
|36
|6
|2
|50
|201
|264
|Allen
|64
|15
|39
|8
|2
|40
|152
|264
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Adirondack 3, Indy 0
Reading 4, Maine 1
South Carolina 4, Kalamazoo 1
Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 2
Greenville 5, Atlanta 3
Norfolk 5, Savannah 0
Wheeling 2, Cincinnati 0
Toledo 1, Florida 0
Bloomington 2, Fort Wayne 1
Kansas City 3, Wichita 0
Allen 5, Utah 2
Tahoe 3, Idaho 2
Toledo at Orlando, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 2
South Carolina 7, Kalamazoo 1
Adirondack 1, Indy 0
Florida 3, Toledo 2
Greenville 7, Atlanta 4
Maine 5, Reading 2
Kansas City 4, Wichita 1
Norfolk 6, Savannah 1
Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 1
Toledo at Orlando, ppd
Bloomington at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Idaho at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Wichita at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Bloomington at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Idaho at Tahoe, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa at Allen, 11:30 a.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
