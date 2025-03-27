All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|62
|41
|14
|5
|2
|89
|221
|154
|Wheeling
|63
|36
|23
|3
|1
|76
|194
|174
|Norfolk
|63
|35
|23
|4
|1
|75
|220
|185
|Worcester
|64
|31
|27
|2
|4
|68
|191
|217
|Reading
|62
|28
|24
|9
|1
|66
|170
|190
|Maine
|62
|26
|32
|4
|0
|56
|165
|212
|Adirondack
|64
|22
|37
|3
|2
|49
|170
|229
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|64
|44
|12
|7
|1
|96
|215
|146
|South Carolina
|62
|43
|14
|3
|2
|91
|235
|146
|Jacksonville
|63
|37
|18
|7
|1
|82
|208
|166
|Orlando
|65
|34
|21
|10
|0
|78
|185
|181
|Atlanta
|61
|26
|27
|6
|2
|60
|161
|202
|Savannah
|62
|26
|29
|6
|1
|59
|198
|218
|Greenville
|63
|23
|32
|6
|2
|54
|164
|222
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|65
|41
|15
|8
|1
|91
|217
|176
|Fort Wayne
|63
|37
|20
|5
|1
|80
|203
|172
|Iowa
|62
|31
|21
|6
|4
|72
|175
|177
|Indy
|61
|28
|26
|3
|4
|63
|152
|164
|Kalamazoo
|63
|27
|29
|5
|2
|61
|170
|193
|Bloomington
|61
|27
|28
|4
|2
|60
|165
|179
|Cincinnati
|64
|25
|29
|10
|0
|60
|163
|180
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|64
|42
|17
|4
|1
|89
|225
|166
|Tahoe
|64
|39
|20
|4
|1
|83
|232
|200
|Wichita
|62
|35
|20
|6
|1
|77
|222
|186
|Tulsa
|63
|33
|22
|5
|3
|74
|195
|186
|Idaho
|63
|32
|22
|8
|1
|73
|215
|208
|Rapid City
|64
|29
|26
|6
|3
|67
|199
|226
|Utah
|64
|21
|35
|6
|2
|50
|199
|259
|Allen
|63
|14
|39
|8
|2
|38
|147
|262
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando 4, Atlanta 3
Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 1
Indy 3, Adirondack 2
Florida 3, Jacksonville 2
Wichita 3, Kansas City 2
Utah 6, Allen 5
Tahoe 5, Idaho 1
Reading at Norfolk, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Rapid City 3, Tulsa 2
Friday’s Games
Indy at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Orlando, ppd
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Savannah at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Idaho at Tahoe, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Kalamazoo, 4:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indy at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Orlando, ppd
Savannah at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Bloomington at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Idaho at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Wichita at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Bloomington at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Idaho at Tahoe, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.