All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 62 41 14 5…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 62 41 14 5 2 89 221 154 Wheeling 63 36 23 3 1 76 194 174 Norfolk 63 35 23 4 1 75 220 185 Worcester 64 31 27 2 4 68 191 217 Reading 62 28 24 9 1 66 170 190 Maine 62 26 32 4 0 56 165 212 Adirondack 64 22 37 3 2 49 170 229

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 64 44 12 7 1 96 215 146 South Carolina 62 43 14 3 2 91 235 146 Jacksonville 63 37 18 7 1 82 208 166 Orlando 65 34 21 10 0 78 185 181 Atlanta 61 26 27 6 2 60 161 202 Savannah 62 26 29 6 1 59 198 218 Greenville 63 23 32 6 2 54 164 222

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 65 41 15 8 1 91 217 176 Fort Wayne 63 37 20 5 1 80 203 172 Iowa 62 31 21 6 4 72 175 177 Indy 61 28 26 3 4 63 152 164 Kalamazoo 63 27 29 5 2 61 170 193 Bloomington 61 27 28 4 2 60 165 179 Cincinnati 64 25 29 10 0 60 163 180

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 64 42 17 4 1 89 225 166 Tahoe 64 39 20 4 1 83 232 200 Wichita 62 35 20 6 1 77 222 186 Tulsa 63 33 22 5 3 74 195 186 Idaho 63 32 22 8 1 73 215 208 Rapid City 64 29 26 6 3 67 199 226 Utah 64 21 35 6 2 50 199 259 Allen 63 14 39 8 2 38 147 262

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando 4, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 1

Indy 3, Adirondack 2

Florida 3, Jacksonville 2

Wichita 3, Kansas City 2

Utah 6, Allen 5

Tahoe 5, Idaho 1

Reading at Norfolk, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Rapid City 3, Tulsa 2

Friday’s Games

Indy at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Orlando, ppd

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Idaho at Tahoe, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Kalamazoo, 4:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indy at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Orlando, ppd

Savannah at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Bloomington at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Idaho at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Bloomington at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Idaho at Tahoe, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.