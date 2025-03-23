All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|61
|41
|13
|5
|2
|89
|217
|149
|Wheeling
|62
|36
|22
|3
|1
|76
|193
|171
|Norfolk
|62
|35
|22
|4
|1
|75
|219
|183
|Worcester
|63
|30
|27
|2
|4
|66
|186
|213
|Reading
|61
|27
|24
|9
|1
|64
|168
|189
|Maine
|61
|25
|32
|4
|0
|54
|160
|209
|Adirondack
|62
|22
|36
|3
|1
|48
|165
|221
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|63
|43
|12
|7
|1
|94
|212
|144
|South Carolina
|61
|42
|14
|3
|2
|89
|230
|142
|Jacksonville
|61
|37
|18
|5
|1
|80
|202
|158
|Orlando
|64
|33
|21
|10
|0
|76
|181
|178
|Atlanta
|60
|26
|27
|5
|2
|59
|158
|198
|Savannah
|61
|25
|29
|6
|1
|57
|193
|216
|Greenville
|62
|23
|31
|6
|2
|54
|162
|217
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|64
|40
|15
|8
|1
|89
|213
|173
|Fort Wayne
|62
|37
|20
|5
|0
|79
|202
|170
|Iowa
|61
|30
|21
|6
|4
|70
|173
|176
|Kalamazoo
|61
|27
|28
|4
|2
|60
|168
|188
|Indy
|59
|26
|26
|3
|4
|59
|146
|161
|Bloomington
|60
|27
|28
|3
|2
|59
|162
|175
|Cincinnati
|62
|23
|29
|10
|0
|56
|158
|178
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|63
|42
|16
|4
|1
|89
|223
|163
|Tahoe
|63
|38
|20
|4
|1
|81
|227
|199
|Wichita
|60
|34
|19
|6
|1
|75
|217
|179
|Tulsa
|62
|33
|21
|5
|3
|74
|193
|183
|Idaho
|62
|32
|21
|8
|1
|73
|214
|203
|Rapid City
|62
|27
|26
|6
|3
|63
|191
|222
|Utah
|63
|20
|35
|6
|2
|48
|193
|254
|Allen
|62
|14
|38
|8
|2
|38
|142
|256
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack 4, Maine 3
Worcester 5, Trois-Rivieres 4
Indy 5, Bloomington 2
Iowa 3, Fort Wayne 1
Norfolk 4, Reading 1
South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2
Kansas City 4, Utah 1
Toledo 6, Wheeling 2
Cincinnati 6, Kalamazoo 1
Tahoe 2, Tulsa 1
Wichita 5, Rapid City 3
Idaho 5, Allen 2
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 4 p.m.
Bloomington at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Indy at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Idaho at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
