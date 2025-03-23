All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 61 41 13 5…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 61 41 13 5 2 89 217 149 Wheeling 62 36 22 3 1 76 193 171 Norfolk 62 35 22 4 1 75 219 183 Worcester 63 30 27 2 4 66 186 213 Reading 61 27 24 9 1 64 168 189 Maine 61 25 32 4 0 54 160 209 Adirondack 62 22 36 3 1 48 165 221

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 63 43 12 7 1 94 212 144 South Carolina 61 42 14 3 2 89 230 142 Jacksonville 61 37 18 5 1 80 202 158 Orlando 64 33 21 10 0 76 181 178 Atlanta 60 26 27 5 2 59 158 198 Savannah 61 25 29 6 1 57 193 216 Greenville 62 23 31 6 2 54 162 217

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 64 40 15 8 1 89 213 173 Fort Wayne 62 37 20 5 0 79 202 170 Iowa 61 30 21 6 4 70 173 176 Kalamazoo 61 27 28 4 2 60 168 188 Indy 59 26 26 3 4 59 146 161 Bloomington 60 27 28 3 2 59 162 175 Cincinnati 62 23 29 10 0 56 158 178

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 63 42 16 4 1 89 223 163 Tahoe 63 38 20 4 1 81 227 199 Wichita 60 34 19 6 1 75 217 179 Tulsa 62 33 21 5 3 74 193 183 Idaho 62 32 21 8 1 73 214 203 Rapid City 62 27 26 6 3 63 191 222 Utah 63 20 35 6 2 48 193 254 Allen 62 14 38 8 2 38 142 256

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Maine 3

Worcester 5, Trois-Rivieres 4

Indy 5, Bloomington 2

Iowa 3, Fort Wayne 1

Norfolk 4, Reading 1

South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2

Kansas City 4, Utah 1

Toledo 6, Wheeling 2

Cincinnati 6, Kalamazoo 1

Tahoe 2, Tulsa 1

Wichita 5, Rapid City 3

Idaho 5, Allen 2

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 4 p.m.

Bloomington at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Indy at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Idaho at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.