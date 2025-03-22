All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 60 41 13 4…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 60 41 13 4 2 88 213 144 Wheeling 61 36 21 3 1 76 191 165 Norfolk 61 34 22 4 1 73 215 182 Reading 60 27 23 9 1 64 167 185 Worcester 62 29 27 2 4 64 181 209 Maine 60 25 31 4 0 54 157 205 Adirondack 61 21 36 3 1 46 161 218

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 63 43 12 7 1 94 212 144 South Carolina 60 41 14 3 2 87 227 140 Jacksonville 60 37 17 5 1 80 200 155 Orlando 64 33 21 10 0 76 181 178 Atlanta 60 26 27 5 2 59 158 198 Savannah 61 25 29 6 1 57 193 216 Greenville 62 23 31 6 2 54 162 217

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 63 39 15 8 1 87 207 171 Fort Wayne 61 37 19 5 0 79 201 167 Iowa 60 29 21 6 4 68 170 175 Kalamazoo 60 27 27 4 2 60 167 182 Bloomington 59 27 27 3 2 59 160 170 Indy 58 25 26 3 4 57 141 159 Cincinnati 61 22 29 10 0 54 152 177

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 62 41 16 4 1 87 219 162 Tahoe 62 37 20 4 1 79 225 198 Tulsa 61 33 20 5 3 74 192 181 Wichita 59 33 19 6 1 73 212 176 Idaho 61 31 21 8 1 71 209 201 Rapid City 61 27 25 6 3 63 188 217 Utah 62 20 34 6 2 48 192 250 Allen 61 14 37 8 2 38 140 251

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Indy 3, Cincinnati 1

Reading 2, Norfolk 1

Trois-Rivieres 6, Adirondack 1

South Carolina 5, Greenville 1

Maine 5, Worcester 3

Wheeling 3, Toledo 2

Florida 3, Savannah 2

Bloomington 6, Kalamazoo 5

Fort Wayne 4, Iowa 1

Kansas City 4, Utah 2

Tahoe 5, Tulsa 2

Wichita 4, Rapid City 3

Idaho 1, Allen 0

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Bloomington at Indy, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tahoe at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 4 p.m.

Bloomington at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

