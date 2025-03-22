All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|60
|41
|13
|4
|2
|88
|213
|144
|Wheeling
|61
|36
|21
|3
|1
|76
|191
|165
|Norfolk
|61
|34
|22
|4
|1
|73
|215
|182
|Reading
|60
|27
|23
|9
|1
|64
|167
|185
|Worcester
|62
|29
|27
|2
|4
|64
|181
|209
|Maine
|60
|25
|31
|4
|0
|54
|157
|205
|Adirondack
|61
|21
|36
|3
|1
|46
|161
|218
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|63
|43
|12
|7
|1
|94
|212
|144
|South Carolina
|60
|41
|14
|3
|2
|87
|227
|140
|Jacksonville
|60
|37
|17
|5
|1
|80
|200
|155
|Orlando
|64
|33
|21
|10
|0
|76
|181
|178
|Atlanta
|60
|26
|27
|5
|2
|59
|158
|198
|Savannah
|61
|25
|29
|6
|1
|57
|193
|216
|Greenville
|62
|23
|31
|6
|2
|54
|162
|217
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|63
|39
|15
|8
|1
|87
|207
|171
|Fort Wayne
|61
|37
|19
|5
|0
|79
|201
|167
|Iowa
|60
|29
|21
|6
|4
|68
|170
|175
|Kalamazoo
|60
|27
|27
|4
|2
|60
|167
|182
|Bloomington
|59
|27
|27
|3
|2
|59
|160
|170
|Indy
|58
|25
|26
|3
|4
|57
|141
|159
|Cincinnati
|61
|22
|29
|10
|0
|54
|152
|177
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|62
|41
|16
|4
|1
|87
|219
|162
|Tahoe
|62
|37
|20
|4
|1
|79
|225
|198
|Tulsa
|61
|33
|20
|5
|3
|74
|192
|181
|Wichita
|59
|33
|19
|6
|1
|73
|212
|176
|Idaho
|61
|31
|21
|8
|1
|71
|209
|201
|Rapid City
|61
|27
|25
|6
|3
|63
|188
|217
|Utah
|62
|20
|34
|6
|2
|48
|192
|250
|Allen
|61
|14
|37
|8
|2
|38
|140
|251
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Indy 3, Cincinnati 1
Reading 2, Norfolk 1
Trois-Rivieres 6, Adirondack 1
South Carolina 5, Greenville 1
Maine 5, Worcester 3
Wheeling 3, Toledo 2
Florida 3, Savannah 2
Bloomington 6, Kalamazoo 5
Fort Wayne 4, Iowa 1
Kansas City 4, Utah 2
Tahoe 5, Tulsa 2
Wichita 4, Rapid City 3
Idaho 1, Allen 0
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Bloomington at Indy, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tahoe at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 4 p.m.
Bloomington at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
