All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|59
|40
|13
|4
|2
|86
|207
|143
|Wheeling
|60
|35
|21
|3
|1
|74
|188
|163
|Norfolk
|60
|34
|22
|4
|0
|72
|214
|180
|Worcester
|61
|29
|26
|2
|4
|64
|178
|204
|Reading
|59
|26
|23
|9
|1
|62
|165
|184
|Maine
|59
|24
|31
|4
|0
|52
|152
|202
|Adirondack
|60
|21
|35
|3
|1
|46
|160
|212
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|60
|40
|12
|7
|1
|88
|200
|138
|South Carolina
|59
|40
|14
|3
|2
|85
|222
|139
|Jacksonville
|59
|36
|17
|5
|1
|78
|197
|153
|Orlando
|63
|33
|20
|10
|0
|76
|179
|175
|Atlanta
|60
|26
|27
|5
|2
|59
|158
|198
|Savannah
|59
|25
|28
|5
|1
|56
|188
|209
|Greenville
|60
|23
|29
|6
|2
|54
|160
|207
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|62
|39
|15
|7
|1
|86
|205
|168
|Fort Wayne
|60
|36
|19
|5
|0
|77
|197
|166
|Iowa
|59
|29
|20
|6
|4
|68
|169
|171
|Kalamazoo
|59
|27
|27
|3
|2
|59
|162
|176
|Bloomington
|58
|26
|27
|3
|2
|57
|154
|165
|Indy
|57
|24
|26
|3
|4
|55
|138
|158
|Cincinnati
|60
|22
|28
|10
|0
|54
|151
|174
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|60
|39
|16
|4
|1
|83
|213
|159
|Tahoe
|61
|36
|20
|4
|1
|77
|220
|196
|Tulsa
|60
|33
|19
|5
|3
|74
|190
|176
|Wichita
|58
|32
|19
|6
|1
|71
|208
|173
|Idaho
|59
|29
|21
|8
|1
|67
|201
|201
|Rapid City
|60
|27
|24
|6
|3
|63
|185
|213
|Utah
|60
|20
|32
|6
|2
|48
|189
|244
|Allen
|59
|14
|35
|8
|2
|38
|140
|243
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 0
Orlando 2, Savannah 1
Kansas City 5, Greenville 3
Utah 3, Allen 1
Bloomington 4, Tulsa 2
Fort Wayne 4, Indy 2
Wheeling 3, Cincinnati 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Florida at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.