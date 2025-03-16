All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 59 40 13 4…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 59 40 13 4 2 86 207 143 Wheeling 60 35 21 3 1 74 188 163 Norfolk 60 34 22 4 0 72 214 180 Worcester 61 29 26 2 4 64 178 204 Reading 59 26 23 9 1 62 165 184 Maine 59 24 31 4 0 52 152 202 Adirondack 60 21 35 3 1 46 160 212

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 60 40 12 7 1 88 200 138 South Carolina 59 40 14 3 2 85 222 139 Jacksonville 59 36 17 5 1 78 197 153 Orlando 63 33 20 10 0 76 179 175 Atlanta 60 26 27 5 2 59 158 198 Savannah 59 25 28 5 1 56 188 209 Greenville 60 23 29 6 2 54 160 207

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 62 39 15 7 1 86 205 168 Fort Wayne 60 36 19 5 0 77 197 166 Iowa 59 29 20 6 4 68 169 171 Kalamazoo 59 27 27 3 2 59 162 176 Bloomington 58 26 27 3 2 57 154 165 Indy 57 24 26 3 4 55 138 158 Cincinnati 60 22 28 10 0 54 151 174

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 60 39 16 4 1 83 213 159 Tahoe 61 36 20 4 1 77 220 196 Tulsa 60 33 19 5 3 74 190 176 Wichita 58 32 19 6 1 71 208 173 Idaho 59 29 21 8 1 67 201 201 Rapid City 60 27 24 6 3 63 185 213 Utah 60 20 32 6 2 48 189 244 Allen 59 14 35 8 2 38 140 243

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Indy 2, Cincinnati 1

Kansas City 3, Greenville 2

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 1

Worcester 2, Norfolk 1

Adirondack 5, Maine 4

Bloomington 6, Tulsa 3

Florida 4, Orlando 2

Jacksonville 5, Savannah 2

Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 1

Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 4

Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 3

Rapid City 1, Iowa 0

Tahoe 4, Idaho 0

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 0

Orlando 2, Savannah 1

Kansas City 5, Greenville 3

Utah 3, Allen 1

Bloomington 4, Tulsa 2

Fort Wayne 4, Indy 2

Wheeling 3, Cincinnati 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

