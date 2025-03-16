All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 59 40 13 4…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 59 40 13 4 2 86 207 143 Wheeling 59 34 21 3 1 72 185 162 Norfolk 60 34 22 4 0 72 214 180 Worcester 61 29 26 2 4 64 178 204 Reading 59 26 23 9 1 62 165 184 Maine 59 24 31 4 0 52 152 202 Adirondack 60 21 35 3 1 46 160 212

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 60 40 12 7 1 88 200 138 South Carolina 59 40 14 3 2 85 222 139 Jacksonville 59 36 17 5 1 78 197 153 Orlando 62 32 20 10 0 74 177 174 Atlanta 60 26 27 5 2 59 158 198 Savannah 58 25 28 5 0 55 187 207 Greenville 59 23 28 6 2 54 157 202

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 61 39 14 7 1 86 205 163 Fort Wayne 59 35 19 5 0 75 193 164 Iowa 59 29 20 6 4 68 169 171 Kalamazoo 58 26 27 3 2 57 157 176 Indy 56 24 25 3 4 55 136 154 Bloomington 57 25 27 3 2 55 150 163 Cincinnati 59 22 27 10 0 54 150 171

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 59 38 16 4 1 81 208 156 Tahoe 61 36 20 4 1 77 220 196 Tulsa 59 33 18 5 3 74 188 172 Wichita 58 32 19 6 1 71 208 173 Idaho 59 29 21 8 1 67 201 201 Rapid City 60 27 24 6 3 63 185 213 Utah 59 19 32 6 2 46 186 243 Allen 58 14 34 8 2 38 139 240

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo 6, Indy 2

Maine 4, Adirondack 2

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 1

Trois-Rivieres 5, Reading 3

Greenville 4, Kansas City 1

Worcester 6, Norfolk 5

Wheeling 3, Fort Wayne 1

Savannah 6, Florida 2

South Carolina 6, Atlanta 3

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3

Tulsa 4, Bloomington 2

Wichita 3, Utah 2

Rapid City 4, Iowa 2

Tahoe 2, Idaho 1

Saturday’s Games

Indy 2, Cincinnati 1

Kansas City 3, Greenville 2

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 1

Worcester 2, Norfolk 1

Adirondack 5, Maine 4

Bloomington 6, Tulsa 3

Florida 4, Orlando 2

Jacksonville 5, Savannah 2

Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 1

Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 4

Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 3

Rapid City 1, Iowa 0

Tahoe 4, Idaho 0

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 3:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

