All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|59
|40
|13
|4
|2
|86
|207
|143
|Wheeling
|59
|34
|21
|3
|1
|72
|185
|162
|Norfolk
|60
|34
|22
|4
|0
|72
|214
|180
|Worcester
|61
|29
|26
|2
|4
|64
|178
|204
|Reading
|59
|26
|23
|9
|1
|62
|165
|184
|Maine
|59
|24
|31
|4
|0
|52
|152
|202
|Adirondack
|60
|21
|35
|3
|1
|46
|160
|212
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|60
|40
|12
|7
|1
|88
|200
|138
|South Carolina
|59
|40
|14
|3
|2
|85
|222
|139
|Jacksonville
|59
|36
|17
|5
|1
|78
|197
|153
|Orlando
|62
|32
|20
|10
|0
|74
|177
|174
|Atlanta
|60
|26
|27
|5
|2
|59
|158
|198
|Savannah
|58
|25
|28
|5
|0
|55
|187
|207
|Greenville
|59
|23
|28
|6
|2
|54
|157
|202
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|61
|39
|14
|7
|1
|86
|205
|163
|Fort Wayne
|59
|35
|19
|5
|0
|75
|193
|164
|Iowa
|59
|29
|20
|6
|4
|68
|169
|171
|Kalamazoo
|58
|26
|27
|3
|2
|57
|157
|176
|Indy
|56
|24
|25
|3
|4
|55
|136
|154
|Bloomington
|57
|25
|27
|3
|2
|55
|150
|163
|Cincinnati
|59
|22
|27
|10
|0
|54
|150
|171
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|59
|38
|16
|4
|1
|81
|208
|156
|Tahoe
|61
|36
|20
|4
|1
|77
|220
|196
|Tulsa
|59
|33
|18
|5
|3
|74
|188
|172
|Wichita
|58
|32
|19
|6
|1
|71
|208
|173
|Idaho
|59
|29
|21
|8
|1
|67
|201
|201
|Rapid City
|60
|27
|24
|6
|3
|63
|185
|213
|Utah
|59
|19
|32
|6
|2
|46
|186
|243
|Allen
|58
|14
|34
|8
|2
|38
|139
|240
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Kalamazoo 6, Indy 2
Maine 4, Adirondack 2
Orlando 4, Jacksonville 1
Trois-Rivieres 5, Reading 3
Greenville 4, Kansas City 1
Worcester 6, Norfolk 5
Wheeling 3, Fort Wayne 1
Savannah 6, Florida 2
South Carolina 6, Atlanta 3
Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3
Tulsa 4, Bloomington 2
Wichita 3, Utah 2
Rapid City 4, Iowa 2
Tahoe 2, Idaho 1
Saturday’s Games
Indy 2, Cincinnati 1
Kansas City 3, Greenville 2
South Carolina 3, Atlanta 1
Worcester 2, Norfolk 1
Adirondack 5, Maine 4
Bloomington 6, Tulsa 3
Florida 4, Orlando 2
Jacksonville 5, Savannah 2
Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 1
Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 4
Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 3
Rapid City 1, Iowa 0
Tahoe 4, Idaho 0
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 3:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
