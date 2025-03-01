All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|51
|35
|11
|4
|1
|75
|182
|129
|Wheeling
|51
|32
|17
|2
|0
|66
|168
|138
|Norfolk
|51
|30
|18
|3
|0
|63
|189
|148
|Worcester
|54
|25
|23
|2
|4
|56
|157
|181
|Reading
|53
|22
|22
|8
|1
|53
|147
|171
|Maine
|52
|20
|29
|3
|0
|43
|129
|182
|Adirondack
|52
|17
|31
|3
|1
|38
|136
|188
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|53
|36
|10
|6
|1
|79
|179
|117
|South Carolina
|51
|33
|13
|3
|2
|71
|192
|124
|Orlando
|57
|29
|18
|10
|0
|68
|160
|160
|Jacksonville
|52
|30
|16
|5
|1
|66
|168
|144
|Atlanta
|53
|23
|23
|5
|2
|53
|136
|171
|Savannah
|49
|24
|23
|2
|0
|50
|164
|173
|Greenville
|51
|21
|23
|5
|2
|49
|139
|172
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|55
|33
|14
|7
|1
|74
|182
|148
|Fort Wayne
|52
|31
|17
|4
|0
|66
|172
|142
|Iowa
|52
|28
|16
|4
|4
|64
|154
|148
|Bloomington
|51
|22
|24
|3
|2
|49
|127
|140
|Indy
|49
|21
|22
|3
|3
|48
|117
|133
|Cincinnati
|53
|20
|25
|8
|0
|48
|133
|155
|Kalamazoo
|51
|22
|26
|2
|1
|47
|126
|152
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|53
|35
|13
|4
|1
|75
|190
|132
|Tulsa
|53
|29
|16
|5
|3
|66
|167
|150
|Tahoe
|54
|31
|19
|3
|1
|66
|195
|180
|Wichita
|51
|29
|17
|4
|1
|63
|186
|149
|Idaho
|53
|26
|18
|8
|1
|61
|182
|183
|Rapid City
|53
|23
|22
|5
|3
|54
|163
|188
|Utah
|53
|18
|28
|5
|2
|43
|168
|221
|Allen
|53
|13
|30
|8
|2
|36
|132
|221
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 4
Norfolk 4, Trois-Rivieres 0
Orlando 4, Greenville 1
Reading 4, Maine 2
Savannah 5, Jacksonville 4
Worcester 3, Bloomington 1
Wheeling 3, Adirondack 1
South Carolina 6, Florida 2
Cincinnati 5, Toledo 3
Fort Wayne 7, Indy 2
Tulsa 3, Wichita 2
Utah 3, Kansas City 2
Rapid City 8, Idaho 5
Tahoe 3, Allen 2
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Bloomington at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 4 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Maine at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Allen at Tahoe, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.