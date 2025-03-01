All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 51 35 11 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 51 35 11 4 1 75 182 129 Wheeling 51 32 17 2 0 66 168 138 Norfolk 51 30 18 3 0 63 189 148 Worcester 54 25 23 2 4 56 157 181 Reading 53 22 22 8 1 53 147 171 Maine 52 20 29 3 0 43 129 182 Adirondack 52 17 31 3 1 38 136 188

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 53 36 10 6 1 79 179 117 South Carolina 51 33 13 3 2 71 192 124 Orlando 57 29 18 10 0 68 160 160 Jacksonville 52 30 16 5 1 66 168 144 Atlanta 53 23 23 5 2 53 136 171 Savannah 49 24 23 2 0 50 164 173 Greenville 51 21 23 5 2 49 139 172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 55 33 14 7 1 74 182 148 Fort Wayne 52 31 17 4 0 66 172 142 Iowa 52 28 16 4 4 64 154 148 Bloomington 51 22 24 3 2 49 127 140 Indy 49 21 22 3 3 48 117 133 Cincinnati 53 20 25 8 0 48 133 155 Kalamazoo 51 22 26 2 1 47 126 152

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 53 35 13 4 1 75 190 132 Tulsa 53 29 16 5 3 66 167 150 Tahoe 54 31 19 3 1 66 195 180 Wichita 51 29 17 4 1 63 186 149 Idaho 53 26 18 8 1 61 182 183 Rapid City 53 23 22 5 3 54 163 188 Utah 53 18 28 5 2 43 168 221 Allen 53 13 30 8 2 36 132 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 4

Norfolk 4, Trois-Rivieres 0

Orlando 4, Greenville 1

Reading 4, Maine 2

Savannah 5, Jacksonville 4

Worcester 3, Bloomington 1

Wheeling 3, Adirondack 1

South Carolina 6, Florida 2

Cincinnati 5, Toledo 3

Fort Wayne 7, Indy 2

Tulsa 3, Wichita 2

Utah 3, Kansas City 2

Rapid City 8, Idaho 5

Tahoe 3, Allen 2

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Bloomington at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 4 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Maine at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Tahoe, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

