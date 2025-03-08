Dynamo’s Andrew Tarbell, Crew’s Patrick Schulte untouchable in scoreless draw

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Houston goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell had five saves, Columbus’ Patrick Schulte stopped the only shot he faced,…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Houston goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell had five saves, Columbus’ Patrick Schulte stopped the only shot he faced, and the Dynamo and Crew played to a scoreless draw Saturday.

Tarbell notched his third clean sheet in his seventh start for the Dynamo (0-2-1) over the past three seasons and the eighth of his career. He had two shutouts in six starts with the Crew in 2020 and three in 40 starts for the San Jose Earthquakes in 2017-18. The 31-year-old bounced back after allowing six goals in a pair of home losses to FC Dallas and Inter Miami to begin the season. Tarbell thwarted a shot by Diego Rossi in the 87th minute to help the Dynamo earn their first point of the season.

Schulte’s save came in the first half for the Crew (2-0-1). The 23-year-old has 19 clean sheets in 61 career starts — all with Columbus.

Dynamo defender Femi Awodesu and forward Ezequiel Ponce received yellow cards in the first 21 minutes and midfielders Erik Dueñas and Jose “Artur” De Lima Junior were tagged eight minutes apart in the second half.

Defender Mohamed Farsi had a first-half yellow card for the Crew and forward Max Arfsten picked one up in the second.

The all-time series is tied 8-8-12.

The Dynamo will host Real Salt Lake on Saturday. The Crew travel to play first-year member San Diego FC.

