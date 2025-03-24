DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for NBA, CBB, MLB This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with the latest DraftKings promo code offer in time for the NBA, March Madness, and MLB Opening Day this week. New users will have access to an instant $200 bonus with this promo. Start the registration process by clicking here .







New users who take advantage of this offer will be eligible for $200 in bonuses. Start with a $5 bet on the NBA or any other sport this week to win these bonus bets instantly.

It only takes a few minutes for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on DraftKings Sportsbook. The NCAA Tournament is off for a few days, but there is still basketball coming up on Monday night — all ahead of the start of a brand new baseball season that gets started later this week.

Click here to register with this DraftKings promo code offer and win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code Offers $200 Instant NBA Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos College Basketball No Sweat Promo, NBA Triple Boost Pack, NHL SGP Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings Sportsbook is raising the bar for players with this new promo. Instead of rolling the dice on the games, players can start with a $5 bet on any matchup. This is all it takes to cash in with the $200 bonus.

New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use throughout the week. With a ton of NBA, NHL and college basketball games coming up this week, there should be something for everyone. Think of this promo as an opportunity to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code when signing up using the links on this page. This is a great opportunity for players to start the week with a win. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click here to activate this offer. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

to activate this offer. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account. Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Start with a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL or any other sport to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

Use these bonus bets to make picks on any of the games throughout the week.

Monday Night NBA

Although the NCAA Tournament is off until Thursday, new players can still go all in on the NBA this week. There are a ton of options on the table on Monday night. Start making picks on the best teams and the biggest stars in the NBA. Take a look at the different matchups with the current DraftKings Sportsbook spread (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Orlando Magic (+3.5) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Indiana Pacers (-2.5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Washington Wizards (-1.5) vs. Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets (-1) vs. Dallas Mavericks

New Orleans Pelicans (-5.5) vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Denver Nuggets (-3) vs. Chicago Bulls

Sacramento Kings (+4) vs. Boston Celtics

Phoenix Suns (-2.5) vs. Milwaukee Bucks

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.