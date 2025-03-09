DraftKings Promo Code: $150 NBA Bonus for Thunder-Nuggets, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

A $5 bet on the NBA or any other sport will be enough to win the $150 bonus instantly. New users will receive six $25 bonus bets to flip on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, tennis, golf and more.

DraftKings Sportsbook will set up new players with an instant bonus. It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start reaping the rewards. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to register with this DraftKings promo code offer and place a $5 bet to win $150 in bonuses instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $150 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos King of Parlays, All-Parlay CBB Boost, Nuggets-Thunder SGP Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s important to note that players will win these bonuses no matter the outcome of the initial wager. Guarantees are few and far between in sports betting, but that is exactly what new players can get with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo.

How to Register With This DraftKings Promo Code

New users who sign up using the links on this page can skip the promo code. Follow these simple steps to create an account on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to access this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to access this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Start with a $5 bet on the NBA or any other sport to win $150 in bonuses instantly.

Use these bonus bets to make picks on the NBA, NHL, college basketball and more.

Sunday NBA Matchups

There is no shortage of options in the NBA on Sunday. New players on DraftKings Sportsbook can place bets on any of the games, including Thunder-Nuggets, Mavericks-Suns and Bucks-Cavaliers. Take a look at the current spreads on Sunday’s NBA matchups (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Oklahoma City Thunder (-7.5) vs. Denver Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks (+8) vs. Phoenix Suns

New Orleans Pelicans (+9.5) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Philadelphia 76ers (-5.5) vs. Utah Jazz

Minnesota Timberwolves (-11) vs. San Antonio Spurs

Milwaukee Bucks (+9) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Portland Trail Blazers (+3) vs. Detroit Pistons

Los Angeles Clippers (-6) vs. Sacramento Kings

