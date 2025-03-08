Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

DraftKings Promo Code for Lakers-Celtics

A rivalry that has spanned almost seven decades, the Celtics and Lakers have been one of the most consistent feuds in the NBA. Adding to the excitement, earn $150 instantly with the application of the DraftKings promo code. Wager $5 on the game as your initial bet with the sportsbook and grab six (6) bets of $25 each automatically.

Meanwhile, DraftKings is also giving all players an NBA SGP boost pack for Lakers-Celtics which includes a pre-game or live 4+ leg SGP boost along with a live 4+ leg SGP.

Boston is heating up, being winners of three straight. They are currently 7.5 games back of first behind Cleveland as they look to win back-to-back NBA titles. Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown lead one of the most well constructed rosters in the league, ranking third in the NET ratings.

If The Celtics are warm, The Lakers are scolding hot. L.A. has won eight straight and are 11-2 since trading for superstar Luka Doncic. They just defeated the Knicks in their last contest and are currently second in the Western conference playoff picture.

College Basketball, UFC Profit Boosts Available

Build a 4+ leg parlay and receive enhanced odds with a college basketball profit boost. Take Auburn, UNC, Houston and Marquette all to win, for instance, to claim this percentage increase.

Another parlay boost is available for a 4+ leg bet on UFC tonight. Build a parlay, one like Ozzy Diaz, Mairon Santos, Carlos Leal Miranda and Joshua Van all to win and get a percentage boost to your odds.

For International Women’s Day, grab a 38% parlay profit boost for any NCAA Women’s parlay on SGP(x) wagers.

Plus, for soccer fans, get an All Soccer same game parlay boost pack for any games this weekend. Collect three (3) single use profit boosts on any 4+ leg same game parlay in a match today. Man City, Liverpool, Fulham, Aston Villa and Chelsea are just some of the games available to bet on.

Sign Up for Instant $150 Bonus with DraftKings Promo Code

Record all of the necessary vital information needed to make an account with DraftKings today. Then, once the application process has begun, apply the DraftKings promo code. This will secure your $150 bonus offer.

From there, place your $5 bet on any market of the Celtics-Lakers game tonight. Once the bet is put down, DraftKings will instantly send you six (6) bets of $25. This is even before the original bet has settled, so you do not need to worry about the game’s outcome.

Once you receive the bets you will then have seven (7) days to use them on a DraftKings market. After those allotted days the bonus bets will expire.