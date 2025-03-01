Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports bettors can dive into tonight's NBA, NHL, and UFC action with DraftKings Sportsbook.







New users who register via the DraftKings promo code links on this page will activate a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus offer. This promo is eligible for use on the NBA, NHL, or UFC tonight.

In addition to a 19-game slate of combine NBA and NHL matchups on Saturday, there’s also a stacked UFC Fight Night card. Your first $5+ bet on any market will secure a $150 return in bonus bets. In the event that your first bet wins, you’ll also secure a cash profit and get back your stake.

A $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5 wager on the NBA, NHL, or UFC.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for NBA, NHL, UFC

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos NBA Profit Boost Pack, NHL Stepped Up Parlay, CBB After Dark Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

If you haven’t signed up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account yet, now’s the time. DraftKings Sportsbook’s $150 guaranteed bonus is the largest of its kind. While FanDuel and BetMGM also offer a $150 bonus, their promos require a winning wager for the $150 bonus to convey. DraftKings, on the other hand, will issue the bonus to your account no matter what.

You’ll have the ability to choose a game market or player prop with this offer. For example, you could bet $5 on the Oilers to win, Giannis Antetokoummpo to score 30+ points, or Manel Kape to win via decision at UFC Fight Night. Win or lose, you’ll secure a $150 return in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Sportsbook has made signing up for an account really simple. Follow the steps below to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets:

Activate this DraftKings promo code offer.

to activate this DraftKings promo code offer. Fill out the necessary personal information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and birthdate.

Enter an email address and create an account password.

Make a deposit of $5 or more.

Navigate to any action in the NBA, NHL, or UFC.

Place a $5+ bet.

No matter how your bet settles, you’ll collect $150 in bonus bets. This will convey as six $25 bonus bets that are eligible for use on games in any league.

In-App Offers This Weekend

DraftKings Sportsbook routinely updates the promos section of the app with offers that match the day’s biggest games and leagues. This weekend is no different. In the promos section of the app, you’ll find the College Basketball No Sweat offer, which will return a bonus bet if your wager loses. There’s also the CBB After Dark Profit Boost for gaems that start at 8:00 PM ET or later. There’s an NHL Stepped Up Parlay promo that comes with a profit boost of up to 105%, asa well as a UFC Fight Night All-Parlay Boost that you can use on a 4+ leg UFC Fight Night same-game parlay or SGPx bet. Finally, you can secure a three-pack of profit boosts via the NBA Profit Boost Pack promo.

