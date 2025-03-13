Dortmund aims to bring some of its Champions League success to disastrous Bundesliga campaign

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — The two German teams in the Champions League quarterfinals are having very different Bundesliga seasons. While…

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — The two German teams in the Champions League quarterfinals are having very different Bundesliga seasons.

While Bayern Munich is eight points clear at the top and confirmed its domestic supremacy with a 5-0 aggregate win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund is 10th and will likely need a big late-season surge to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Beating Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday eased some of the pressure on new coach Niko Kovac but Dortmund takes on Leipzig on Saturday with both teams desperate for a win.

Key matchups

— Dortmund’s game against Leipzig on Saturday is a crucial test for Leipzig, too. Two wins from 10 Bundesliga games since the new year have seen Marco Rose’s team slide to sixth.

— Bayern’s Champions League exertions took their toll last week in a shock 3-2 home loss to Bochum. A trip to Union Berlin on Saturday is another tricky test, given Union surprised Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 last week.

— Leverkusen has lost three games in a row for the first time under coach Xabi Alonso. The injury-hit squad can turn things around with a win on Sunday over Stuttgart, itself on a four-game losing run.

Players to watch

— When Manuel Neuer hurt himself celebrating last week, it gave 21-year-old Jonas Urbig an opportunity as Bayern goalkeeper. The loss to Bochum last week was a rocky start but Urbig won praise for some solid saves against Leverkusen.

— Michy Batshuayi’s first Bundesliga goal in seven years wasn’t enough as Frankfurt lost to Union last week. Frankfurt could need more goals from the new signing to halt a slide since Omar Marmoush left for Manchester City. Frankfurt plays Bochum on Sunday.

— The pressure is on Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav after seven Bundesliga games without scoring. Undav was a star last season as Stuttgart finished second but now risks being dropped.

Injury list

— Star attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz is a big absence for Leverkusen with an ankle ligament injury. Defender Mario Hermoso was sent for scans on his shoulder after the Bayern loss, while defender Edmond Tapsoba and midfielder Nathan Tella are doubtful to recover from injuries for Sunday.

Transfer news

— Joshua Kimmich looks set to extend his contract at Bayern after all after a contract offer was reportedly withdrawn last month in frustration at the long-running talks. Kimmich said on Tuesday he was looking forward to “getting the ball over the line.”

— Serbia defender Milos Veljkovic will leave Werder Bremen for Red Star Belgrade after nine years, Bremen said on Tuesday.

— Holstein Kiel captain Lewis Holtby is set to leave as a free agent.

What they’re saying

“It’s difficult and we aren’t satisfied either. It’s hard for us to get a result like this in the Bundesliga almost every week and play our best in the Champions League. We’re trying everything to make it work in the Bundesliga too.” — Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi.

“I won’t surf on a hype wave, no chance … My focus is absolutely on the Union Berlin game on Saturday and nothing is won until it’s won.” — Bayern coach Vincent Kompany.

