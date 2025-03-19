Dodgers look to secure 2-game series win against the Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0) vs. Chicago Cubs (0-1) Tokyo; Wednesday, 6:10 a.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (0-0); Cubs:…

Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0) vs. Chicago Cubs (0-1)

Tokyo; Wednesday, 6:10 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (0-0); Cubs: Justin Steele (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -151, Cubs +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs meet on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Dodgers won the first, 4-1.

Chicago had an 83-79 record overall and a 44-37 record at home last season. The Cubs slugged .393 as a team last season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

Los Angeles had a 98-64 record overall and a 46-35 record in road games last season. The Dodgers pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA while averaging 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Cubs: Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Freddie Freeman: day-to-day (rib), Mookie Betts: day-to-day (illness), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Kyle Hurt: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

