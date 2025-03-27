Dodgers acquire pitcher Noah Davis from Red Sox for cash and send righty to Triple-A Oklahoma City

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Noah Davis from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Noah Davis from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations on Thursday.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred pitcher Emmet Sheehan to the 60-day injured list.

Davis, a 27-year-old right-hander, will head to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He made nine appearances for the Rockies last season, allowing 13 runs in 20 1/3 innings with 15 strikeouts.

He pitched in four Grapefruit League games this spring with Boston, striking out nine in 9 1/3 innings while posting a 0.86 WHIP and .206 batting average against.

He has been in the Major Leagues parts of the three seasons with Colorado, going 0-4 with a 7.71 ERA in 18 games. The Southern California native was originally drafted by Cincinnati in 2018 out of the University of California, Santa Barbara.

