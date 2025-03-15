Diogo Gonçalves, Diego Luna score first-half goals to lead Real Salt Lake over Dynamo 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Diogo Gonçalves scored in the first minute, Diego Luna added a goal during first-half stoppage time and…

HOUSTON (AP) — Diogo Gonçalves scored in the first minute, Diego Luna added a goal during first-half stoppage time and Real Salt Lake held on for a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Gonçalves scored 43 seconds into the match to give Real Salt Lake (2-2-0) a quick lead. It was his first goal of the season and his third in nine career starts and 13 appearances. Emeka Eneli notched his first assist this season on the score. He collected the first three assists of his career last year.

The Dynamo (0-3-1) pulled even when Ezequiel Ponce took a pass from Jack McGlynn and found the net in the 16th minute. It was Ponce’s first goal this season after scoring five times in 10 appearances as a rookie last season. McGlynn’s assist was his first in his first season with Houston. McGlynn had seven goals and 13 assists over four prior seasons with the Philadelphia Union.

Luna’s winner came in the fifth minute of stoppage time with some help from Dominik Marczuk. It was Luna’s first goal and the second assist this season for Marczuk, who had a goal and an assist in eight appearances last season — his first in the league. Luna had a career-high eight goals last season.

Rafael Cabral saved one shot in goal for Real Salt Lake in his fourth start in the league.

Andrew Tarbull finished with three saves in his seventh career start for the Dynamo over the past three seasons.

RSL grabs a 15-14-11 lead in the all-time series. Houston beat RSL 4-1 at home last season.

Real Salt Lake returns home to entertain FC Dallas on Saturday. The Dynamo hit the road to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

