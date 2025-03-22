Diamondbacks reward closer candidate Justin Martinez with $18 million, 5-year contract

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona hard-throwing right-hander Justin Martinez has agreed to an $18 million, five-year contract even as he continues…

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona hard-throwing right-hander Justin Martinez has agreed to an $18 million, five-year contract even as he continues to compete for the role of Diamondbacks closer.

The contract announced on Saturday by Arizona supersedes the one-year contract agreed to on March 11 that called for a $772,200 salary in the major leagues and $335,700 in the minors.

The deal includes a $2 million signing bonus and $1.5 million salary in 2025. He will earn $2 million in 2026, $3 million in 2027, $4 million in 2028, $5.5 million in 2029, with club options for $7 million in 2030 and $9 million in 2031.

Manager Torey Lovullo has said he is still considering Martinez, left-hander A.J. Puk and right-hander Kevin Ginkel for the closer role. Martinez had eight saves and a 2.48 ERA despite 36 walks in 72 2/3 innings in 2024.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.