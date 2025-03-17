Devils hang on to beat Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt scored 39 seconds apart in the second period, and the New…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt scored 39 seconds apart in the second period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Monday night.

Jake Allen had a season-high 45 saves to improve to 12-13-1 for the Devils.

Mathieu Olivier scored for Columbus, and Jet Greaves finished with 18 saves while falling to 2-2-2 in six starts this season.

Olivier spoiled Allen’s shutout bid with 6:36 remaining in the third as he knocked in a loose puck in front.

SABRES 3, BRUINS 2, OT

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored a power-play goal with 10.7 seconds left in overtime, and Buffalo snapped an eight-game road losing streak with a victory over Boston.

Peyton Krebs scored a power-play goal and Owen Power also had a goal for Buffalo. The Sabres’ last road win came on Jan. 21, at Vancouver.

Morgan Geekie scored a goal and set up Pavel Zacha’s score for Boston. The Bruins have lost three straight since winning the first two after trading away three key players, including captain Brad Marchand.

LIGHTNING 2, FLYERS 0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded his sixth shutout of the season after stopping 21 shots as Tampa Bay defeated Philadelphia.

Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel scored for Tampa Bay, which has won eight of the past nine games at home. Vasilevskiy recorded his 39th career shutout to tie Jocelyn Thibault for 49th on the all-time list.

Ivan Fedotov finished with 21 saves for the Flyers, who have been shutout in back-to-back games. Philadelphia has lost seven of the past eight games.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, FLAMES 2

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice on the power play and added an assist as Toronto beat Calgary.

William Nylander added a goal and two assists for Toronto, which had lost five of its last six games.

Max Domi, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Bobby McMann provided the rest of the offense. Joseph Woll made 24 saves. Mitch Marner and Oliver Ekman-Larsson chipped in two assists each.

Rasmus Andersson and Kevin Bahl scored for Calgary, which is in a battle for the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot. Dustin Wolf allowed five goals on 26 shots before getting pulled after the second period. Dan Vladar finished with two saves in relief.

WILD 3, KINGS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored the tiebreaking power-play goal with 4:38 left and Minnesota beat Los Angeles.

Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, Marcus Johansson also scored, and Jared Spurgeon had two assists for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson finished with 28 saves.

Adrian Kempe scored for Los Angeles, and Darcy Kuemper — coming off shutouts in his last two starts — had 19 saves. The Kings snapped a five-game win streak.

