Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton out for the rest of the regular season because of injury

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton is expected to miss the rest of the NHL regular season with an undisclosed lower-body injury, the team said Thursday.

Hamilton has been out since getting hurt March 4 at Dallas. He left after skating just seven shifts.

The Devils won’t have No. 1 center Jack Hughes for the rest of the season and the playoffs after he underwent shoulder surgery. New Jersey is solidly in third place in the Metropolitan Division and on track to make the playoffs after missing last season.

Hamilton, 31, was on pace for a career year offensively before getting injured. He had nine nine goals and 31 assists for 40 points, averaging just under 20 minutes of ice time in 63 games.

The Toronto native is the Devils’ highest-paid player, making $9 million annually in the fourth season of a seven-year, $63 million contract.

