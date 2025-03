Signing Bonus: $2 million 2025 salary: $6.5 million 2026 salary: $6.5 million Performance bonuses: $250,000 each for 45, 50, 55…

Signing Bonus: $2 million

2025 salary: $6.5 million

2026 salary: $6.5 million

Performance bonuses: $250,000 each for 45, 50, 55 and 60 innings

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.