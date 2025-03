Details of Yandy Díaz’s $22 million, two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays: 2025 salary: $10 million 2026 salary: $12…

Details of Yandy Díaz’s $22 million, two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays:

2025 salary: $10 million

2026 salary: $12 million

2027 club option: $10 million (would become guaranteed at $13 million if 500 or more plate appearances in 2026 and passes physical after 2026 season)

Assignment bonus: $1 million if traded

