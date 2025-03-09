Del Duca’s fourth-place finish for USA Bobsled at world championships fuels his appetite for more

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Frank Del Duca has some of U.S. bobsled great Steven Holcomb’s tools in his possession.…

When Holcomb died, the tools made their way to Del Duca. And maybe there’s still some magic in them.

Del Duca matched his best finish in a major international race on Sunday, finishing fourth in the two-man world championship on USA Bobsled’s home track at Mount Van Hoevenberg. He couldn’t break through the German barricade atop the podium — Francesco Friedrich won, Johannes Lochner was second and Adam Ammour was third to lead a sweep of the medals — but Del Duca was right there all the way to the end.

“Really, really wanted a medal,” said Del Duca, who teamed with Charlie Volker to finish fourth, less than a quarter-second away from Ammour’s bronze-medal time. “I see where I gave up some time. And you just have to be perfect to duke it out with the Germans. They’re a very strong program, top to bottom. And we’re knocking on the door. But there’s just a little more I need to do to be really, really fighting it out with them.”

Del Duca is the pilot of USA-1, which makes him America’s best men’s bobsled hope right now going into an Olympics in 11 months. He’s had top-10 finishes in 14 of his last 17 World Cup two-man races and now has back-to-back top-five finishes in two-man at the world championships.

A big-stage medal hasn’t come his way yet, but he’s getting closer.

“It’d be nice to break that 1-2-3 German streak,” fellow U.S. men’s pilot Kris Horn said. “They’re still ahead of us. But we’re catching up quick.”

Del Duca and Volker were fourth in all four of the two-man heats over the two-day competition this weekend in Lake Placid.

“It’s lit a fire under all of us to know that we are here, duking it out with the best in the world — which means we’re amongst the best in the world,” Del Duca said. “And it’s time to bring home some hardware and really put on a great race for the fans and everyone out here supporting us.”

He’s part of a long line of soldiers-turned-bobsledders. Del Duca is part of the U.S. Army and its World Class Athlete Program, which has helped support U.S. sliders for years. He calls it a dual privilege to wear the U.S. colors both as a soldier and a slider.

“It’s probably the biggest honor I’ve had,” Del Duca said. “It’s something I’m incredibly grateful for. I don’t take it lightly. It’s an opportunity. And it’s also an obligation to represent the country, the team, my family, friends, the organization, everyone I’ve associated with and everyone that’s helped me get here.”

