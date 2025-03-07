Defensive mix up helps Toulouse salvage draw with Monaco

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — A last-minute defensive mix up allowed Frank Magri to rescue a point for Toulouse against high-flying…

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — A last-minute defensive mix up allowed Frank Magri to rescue a point for Toulouse against high-flying Monaco in a stodgy 1-1 draw in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Japanese winger Takumi Minamino gave Monaco the lead 17 minutes in when he tapped in a cross from Mika Biereth.

That looked certain to give Monaco its first away win since before Christmas but its goalkeeper and a defender collided on the edge of their own box in the 90th minute and allowed Magri to steal in and score.

Keeper Radoslaw Majecki redeemed himself seconds later with a world-class save to stop Toulouse from taking all three points but the draw cost Monaco ground in the race for a top-three finish.

The top three qualify automatically for next season’s Champions League and Monaco is fourth, two points behind Nice and three ahead of Lille, which has a game in hand against bottom club Montpellier on Saturday.

Toulouse remained eighth, a point ahead of Lens and Brest.

Players from both clubs wore jerseys with “WO=MAN” on the back instead of their names as part of a French league initiative around International Women’s Day.

