Defending champion Argentina qualifies for the 2026 World Cup before match against Brazil

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Defending champion Argentina qualified for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday when Bolivia failed to…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Defending champion Argentina qualified for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday when Bolivia failed to beat Uruguay.

Argentina leads South American qualifying and hosts archrival Brazil at the Monumental de Nunez Stadium later Tuesday.

South America has six direct berths in the next World Cup, a 48-team tournament to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Argentina was assured of one of the six spots when seventh-place Bolivia drew 0-0 with Uruguay in El Alto. The Bolivians have 14 points with only four matches remaining for the Andean team.

“We have a secured place for the top tournament,” Argentina’s national team said on X. “One more time, we will fight for the maximum glory. Let’s go, Argentina!”

Backed by Lionel Messi, three-time World Cup winner Argentina (28 points) has led South American qualifying from the start, with few hiccups and major away wins at Brazil and Uruguay.

But coach Lionel Scaloni has not fielded 37-year-old Inter Miami forward in several games, which still raises doubts on whether the star will play in the tournament next year.

Messi has an injury to his adductor and was not included in Argentina’s squad.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.