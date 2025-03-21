Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players who register with Dabble promo code WTOP and make an initial deposit of $5 or more will walk away with a $25 bonus. This can be applied to any March Madness entry.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament wraps up on Friday night, with second round action set to take place across Saturday and Sunday. If you register for a Dabble account this weekend with code WTOP, you’ll get a $25 guaranteed bonus for use on any entry. Plus, if you build a 12-pick entry comprised of More or Less selections and all of them win, you can earn a 1000x return via the 1000x promo.

Click here and use Dabble promo code WTOP to unlock a $25 guaranteed bonus for March Madness and more when you deposit $5 or more.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Tip-Off March Madness with $25 Bonus

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $25 On Sign Up In-App Promos College Basketball Picks, 1,000x Promo, Click-to-Copy Entries, Banter Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The best thing about March Madness from a DFS perspective is that there is no shortage of selections to choose from. What that means is you can choose from a wide array of picks from a ton of different games on any day this weekend. At the bottom of this page, you’ll find some of the most interesting selections for tonight’s action.

It’s important to note that one reason Dabble has taken off in popularity is their generous new user offer. Getting a guaranteed bonus is virtually unheard of, so being able to get in on the action with this $25 Dabble promo with a mere $5 deposit is a strong way to get started. Once in the app, you can choose to copy another player’s entry in the Feed section or build an entry of your own in the Play tab. Either way, you can add friends to the app and trash talk one another in the Banter section, adding even more fun to creating March Madness entries.

How to Sign Up with Dabble Promo Code WTOP

If you want to take advantage of a $25 guaranteed bonus offer from Dabble, you’ll need to register for an account. Follow the steps below to lock in this bonus for March Madness and more:

Click here and enter Dabble promo code WTOP.

and enter Dabble promo code WTOP. Confirm your identity by providing your full legal name, residential address, date of birth, and phone number.

Provide an email address.

Create an account password.

Confirm you’re in a state with Dabble.

Make an initial deposit of $5 or more via the account funding method of your choice.

Navigate to the Feed or Play section.

Build an entry.

You can either apply your $25 bonus to your first entry or use it on another one this weekend. Any winnings you earn can then be applied to more entries for March Madness and other leagues.

Top Picks for March Madness

If you’re looking for some selections to consider tonight, you’ve come to the right place. Here are just a few of the best picks to consider tonight:

RJ Davis (G, UNC): More or Less Than 17.5 Points

Otega Oweh (G, Kentucky): More or Less Than 18 Points

Jeremiah Fears (G, Oklahoma): More or Less Than 27.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Tomislav Ivisic (C, Illinois): More or Less Than 6.5 Rebounds

Tre Holloman (G, Michigan State): More or Less Than 3.5 Assists

