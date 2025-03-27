Cubs visit the Diamondbacks to start 4-game series

Chicago Cubs (0-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Phoenix; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (0-1, 11.25 ERA, 1.50…

Chicago Cubs (0-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Phoenix; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (0-1, 11.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -129, Cubs +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Chicago Cubs to start a four-game series.

Arizona had an 89-73 record overall and a 44-37 record at home last season. The Diamondbacks slugged .440 as a team last season with 3.2 extra base hits per game.

Chicago went 83-79 overall and 39-42 on the road a season ago. The Cubs averaged 8.1 hits per game in the 2024 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.