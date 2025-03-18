Cubs start season at home against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Tokyo; Tuesday, 6:10 a.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (0-0); Cubs: Shota Imanaga…

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs

Tokyo; Tuesday, 6:10 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (0-0); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -152, Cubs +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs open the season at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chicago had an 83-79 record overall and a 44-37 record at home last season. The Cubs scored 4.5 runs per game while allowing 4.1 in the 2024 season.

Los Angeles had a 98-64 record overall and a 46-35 record in road games last season. The Dodgers averaged 8.8 hits per game last season and totaled 233 home runs.

INJURIES: Cubs: Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Dodgers: Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Kyle Hurt: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

