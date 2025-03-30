Cubs face the Diamondbacks with 2-1 series lead

Chicago Cubs (2-3) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (1-2) Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (0-0); Diamondbacks: Eduardo…

Chicago Cubs (2-3) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (1-2)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (0-0); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -126, Cubs +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks leading the series 2-1.

Arizona went 89-73 overall and 44-37 at home last season. The Diamondbacks scored 5.5 runs per game in the 2024 season while giving up 4.9.

Chicago went 83-79 overall and 39-42 on the road a season ago. The Cubs averaged 8.1 hits per game in the 2024 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

