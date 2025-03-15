Crusaders winger Macca Springer scores 5 tries to match Super Rugby single match record

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Crusaders winger Macca Springer tied the Super Rugby single game try-scoring record Saturday when he…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Crusaders winger Macca Springer tied the Super Rugby single game try-scoring record Saturday when he scored five tries in his team’s 55-33 win over the Western Force.

Springer matched the record of five tries set by Chiefs winger Sean Wainui in 2021.

The 21-year old scored two of the Crusaders’ four tries in a tight first half after which they led 20-18. He then added a second-half hat-trick as the Crusaders ran away with the match, adding five tries after halftime.

Springer scored in the 12th, 15th, 52nd, 55th and 60th minutes.

His fellow winger Sevu Reece scored three tries and All Blacks fullback Will Jordan added the last of the Crusaders’ nine tries.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.