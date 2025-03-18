Courtois back and Belgium is looking to turn the page on ‘Courtoisgate’

Thibaut Courtois is back with Belgium after a 21-month absence and the Red Devils are hoping the Real Madrid goalkeeper’s…

Thibaut Courtois is back with Belgium after a 21-month absence and the Red Devils are hoping the Real Madrid goalkeeper’s return will herald the start of a new era for the national team after a lean spell.

Courtois abruptly left the team in June 2023 ahead of a European Championship qualifier after falling out with Belgium’s then-coach, Domenico Tedesco. Their feud, which began over a captaincy dispute and was dubbed “Courtoisgate,” quickly escalated and damaged their relationship beyond repair.

The appointment of Rudi Garcia as the new coach this year paved the way for Courtois’ return. The 32-year-old goalie, who has made 102 appearances for Belgium, was picked for the Nations League playoff doubleheader against Ukraine.

After being away from the group for almost two years, Thibaut met with his Belgium teammates on Monday to settle any possible lingering misunderstanding.

“We’ve put things right, the squad has fully accepted Thibaut’s decision, and now we’ve got our sights set on moving forward, winning both playoff matches and qualifying for the World Cup,” Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans said on Tuesday during a press conference attended by Courtois.

Courtois said he had been in contact with other Belgium internationals over the last two years, but that speaking in front of the group this week to explain himself and clear the air was important.

“I thought it was clear to everyone. But when I got here yesterday, I saw that it wasn’t,” Courtois said. “So it’s nice to be able to speak in front of everyone. Everything is clear, we’re moving forward. Let’s not talk about it any more from now on.”

Courtois’ comeback does not seem to please everyone, though.

Courtois doesn’t satisfy everyone

Koen Casteels, who was Belgium’s starting ‘keeper at the 2024 European Championship, has made himself unavailable for the national team reportedly because of the circumstances around Courtois’ return to the fold. Casteels also suggested that other players were not enthusiastic about Courtois’ return.

Courtois said he did not know what Casteels was talking about, adding that his fellow ‘keeper was responsible for his decision.

Asked if he had any regrets, Courtois admitted he might have overreacted, but reiterated his claim that Tedesco did not show enough respect. Courtois said he had some physical issues at the time, and that Tedesco never came to check how he felt.

“I had never seen that in my 16-year professional career,” he said. “I know I don’t have the easiest personality, I’m a winner and I speak my mind, so it didn’t help. Things should have been solved within the team.”

Tielemans praised Garcia’s efforts toward team harmony after a controversy “that unfortunately did more harm to our squad than what we wanted.”

Under Garcia’s predecessor, who was hired in February 2023 with the goal of rebooting the Red Devils, Belgium failed and Tedesco was fired after disappointing performances at both Euro 2024, when it lost to France in the round of 16, and the Nations League.

Garcia’s first match in charge is on Thursday against Ukraine, with the mission to keep the Red Devils in League A. Belgium will then start its qualifying for the World Cup in June.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.