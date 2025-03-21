Connor scores in OT to lead Jets to 4-3 win over Oilers, who lost McDavid and Skinner to injuries

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kyle Connor scored 1:13 into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kyle Connor scored 1:13 into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers, who lost Connor McDavid and Stuart Skinner to injuries Thursday night.

Cole Perfetti, Josh Morrissey and Brandon Tanev also scored for the Jets, who have won four of their last five. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves.

Jeff Skinner had a pair of goals and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers, whose three-game winning streak was snapped.

McDavid suffered a lower-body injury and was ruled out by the team from playing in the third period. He appeared to get hurt while attempting to chase down the puck in the Jets’ zone when he was bumped by Morrisey.

In the second period, McDavid assisted on Skinner’s goal to extend his point streak to 13 games.

Skinner made 13 saves for the Oilers before being involved in a late-game collision and removed due to concussion protocols. Calvin Pickard stopped three shots in Skinner’s place.

The injuries came with the Oilers already playing without Leon Draisaitl, the NHL’s leading goal scorer who’s day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Takeaways

Jets: Hellebuyck, looking to win a second straight Vezina Trophy and the third of his career, improved to 40-10-3 this season — five wins shy of a career high.

Oilers: Skinner was elevated to the top line with McDavid for the second game in a row and made the most of it with his two goals, his first points since Feb. 23.

Key moment

After Hyman tied it at 3 with 5:34 to play in the third, Winnipeg was able to get the extra point in overtime following a big save by Hellebuyck on Hyman. The Jets did a solid job cycling in Edmonton’s zone before dropping it back to Connor, who scored his 37th goal.

Key stat

Winnipeg entered the game having allowed a league-low 162 goals in 69 games this season.

Up next

Jets: Return home to face the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

Oilers: Host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

