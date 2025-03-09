Conerway scores 18, Troy beats Old Dominion 75-59 in Sun Belt Conference Championship quarterfinal

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tayton Conerway had 18 points and No. 3 seed Troy beat No. 10 seed Old Dominion…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tayton Conerway had 18 points and No. 3 seed Troy beat No. 10 seed Old Dominion 75-59 on Saturday night in the Sun Belt Conference Championship quarterfinal.

Troy (21-10) will play No. 2 seed James Madison (20-11) in a semifinal on Sunday.

Conerway added five rebounds and five steals. Myles Rigsby added 17 points and eight rebounds. Thomas Dowd had 10 points.

R.J. Blakney led the way for the Monarchs (12-19, 3-1) with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Sean Durugordon added 14 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks for Old Dominion. Robert Davis Jr. had 10 points. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Monarchs.

Conerway led the Trojans with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 36-18 at the break.

