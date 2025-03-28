College standout long jumper banned 3 years for doping with anabolic steroid

MONACO (AP) — A track and field standout competing for the University of South Florida was banned for three years…

MONACO (AP) — A track and field standout competing for the University of South Florida was banned for three years for doping with an anabolic steroid, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday.

Goodness Iredia tested positive for metenolone at a college meet in January at Louisville, Kentucky, where he won the long jump.

The 20-year-old Nigerian national champion admitted to the charge, the AIU said, and so got a one-year reduction from the standard four-year ban.

Iredia was seventh at the NCAA finals last June, two places behind Wayne Pinnock of Jamaica who later took silver at the Paris Olympics. Iredia then took bronze at the African championships held in Cameroon.

His ban expires in February 2028.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.