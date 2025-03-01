Live Radio
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Scores

The Associated Press

March 1, 2025, 6:05 PM

Saturday

At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Purse: $9.2 million

Yardage: 7,167; Par: 71

Third Round

Jake Knapp 59-70-68—197
Michael Kim 65-66-67—198
Doug Ghim 68-63-68—199
Ben Griffin 68-65-66—199
Russell Henley 63-70-66—199
Rickie Fowler 64-68-68—200
Taylor Montgomery 67-65-68—200
Daniel Berger 63-68-70—201
Joe Highsmith 65-72-64—201
Max McGreevy 69-68-64—201
Matthieu Pavon 66-64-71—201
J.J. Spaun 64-70-67—201
Sepp Straka 67-67-67—201
Brian Campbell 68-68-66—202
Joel Dahmen 68-66-68—202
Brice Garnett 66-67-69—202
Ryan Gerard 68-66-68—202
Brian Harman 65-68-69—202
Rikuya Hoshino 70-67-65—202
Zach Johnson 66-66-70—202
Victor Perez 68-68-66—202
Patrick Rodgers 67-69-66—202
Jordan Spieth 65-70-67—202
Jacob Bridgeman 68-68-67—203
Luke Clanton 67-66-70—203
Rico Hoey 66-69-68—203
Nicolai Hojgaard 68-68-67—203
Billy Horschel 66-70-67—203
Chan Kim 69-66-68—203
Andrew Putnam 70-67-66—203
Alex Smalley 70-64-69—203
Jesper Svensson 64-67-72—203
Karl Vilips 68-67-68—203
Vince Whaley 69-67-67—203
Ricky Castillo 66-71-67—204
Quade Cummins 67-70-67—204
Patrick Fishburn 67-70-67—204
Beau Hossler 67-67-70—204
Matt Kuchar 67-69-68—204
Min Woo Lee 71-65-68—204
Shane Lowry 66-68-70—204
Kris Ventura 67-70-67—204
Bud Cauley 69-67-69—205
Max Greyserman 67-70-68—205
Charley Hoffman 65-69-71—205
Keith Mitchell 64-70-71—205
Matti Schmid 68-69-68—205
Jackson Suber 69-66-70—205
Erik Van Rooyen 68-67-70—205
Chris Kirk 66-71-69—206
Niklas Norgaard Moller 67-70-69—206
Antoine Rozner 68-67-71—206
Isaiah Salinda 68-69-69—206
Greyson Sigg 67-69-70—206
Matthew McCarty 69-68-70—207
Ben Polland 66-71-70—207
Sam Ryder 64-72-71—207
Michael Thorbjornsen 67-67-73—207
Tom Hoge 67-70-71—208
Denny McCarthy 67-70-71—208
Taylor Moore 69-68-71—208
Matthew Riedel 68-69-71—208
Sami Valimaki 63-72-73—208
Jhonattan Vegas 68-67-73—208
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-71-72—209
Francesco Molinari 70-67-73—210
Davis Riley 64-71-75—210
Alejandro Tosti 69-67-75—211

