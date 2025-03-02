Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Par Scores

Sunday
At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Purse: $9.2 million
Yardage: 7,167; Par: 71
Final Round
|Joe Highsmith (500), $1,656,000
|65-72-64-64—265
|-19
|Jacob Bridgeman (245), $818,800
|68-68-67-64—267
|-17
|J.J. Spaun (245), $818,800
|64-70-67-66—267
|-17
|Ben Griffin (123), $414,000
|68-65-66-69—268
|-16
|Max McGreevy (123), $414,000
|69-68-64-67—268
|-16
|Russell Henley (92), $310,500
|63-70-66-70—269
|-15
|Michael Kim (92), $310,500
|65-66-67-71—269
|-15
|Jake Knapp (92), $310,500
|59-70-68-72—269
|-15
|Jordan Spieth (78), $259,900
|65-70-67-68—270
|-14
|Erik Van Rooyen (78), $259,900
|68-67-70-65—270
|-14
|Brice Garnett (59), $184,986
|66-67-69-69—271
|-13
|Doug Ghim (59), $184,986
|68-63-68-72—271
|-13
|Max Greyserman (59), $184,986
|67-70-68-66—271
|-13
|Min Woo Lee (59), $184,986
|71-65-68-67—271
|-13
|Shane Lowry (59), $184,986
|66-68-70-67—271
|-13
|Andrew Putnam (59), $184,986
|70-67-66-68—271
|-13
|Sepp Straka (59), $184,986
|67-67-67-70—271
|-13
|Rickie Fowler (43), $117,607
|64-68-68-72—272
|-12
|Nicolai Hojgaard (43), $117,607
|68-68-67-69—272
|-12
|Victor Perez (43), $117,607
|68-68-66-70—272
|-12
|Patrick Rodgers (43), $117,607
|67-69-66-70—272
|-12
|Matti Schmid (43), $117,607
|68-69-68-67—272
|-12
|Alex Smalley (43), $117,607
|70-64-69-69—272
|-12
|Luke Clanton (0), $0
|67-66-70-69—272
|-12
|Daniel Berger (31), $73,271
|63-68-70-72—273
|-11
|Ryan Gerard (31), $73,271
|68-66-68-71—273
|-11
|Rico Hoey (31), $73,271
|66-69-68-70—273
|-11
|Charley Hoffman (31), $73,271
|65-69-71-68—273
|-11
|Billy Horschel (31), $73,271
|66-70-67-70—273
|-11
|Niklas Norgaard Moller (31), $73,271
|67-70-69-67—273
|-11
|Taylor Montgomery (31), $73,271
|67-65-68-73—273
|-11
|Quade Cummins (21), $52,637
|67-70-67-70—274
|-10
|Joel Dahmen (21), $52,637
|68-66-68-72—274
|-10
|Brian Harman (21), $52,637
|65-68-69-72—274
|-10
|Beau Hossler (21), $52,637
|67-67-70-70—274
|-10
|Chan Kim (21), $52,637
|69-66-68-71—274
|-10
|Jesper Svensson (21), $52,637
|64-67-72-71—274
|-10
|Vince Whaley (21), $52,637
|69-67-67-71—274
|-10
|Isaiah Salinda (16), $41,860
|68-69-69-69—275
|-9
|Michael Thorbjornsen (16), $41,860
|67-67-73-68—275
|-9
|Karl Vilips (16), $41,860
|68-67-68-72—275
|-9
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (12), $33,580
|66-71-72-67—276
|-8
|Zach Johnson (12), $33,580
|66-66-70-74—276
|-8
|Keith Mitchell (12), $33,580
|64-70-71-71—276
|-8
|Taylor Moore (12), $33,580
|69-68-71-68—276
|-8
|Matthieu Pavon (12), $33,580
|66-64-71-75—276
|-8
|Jackson Suber (12), $33,580
|69-66-70-71—276
|-8
|Brian Campbell (8), $23,805
|68-68-66-75—277
|-7
|Patrick Fishburn (8), $23,805
|67-70-67-73—277
|-7
|Rikuya Hoshino (8), $23,805
|70-67-65-75—277
|-7
|Denny McCarthy (8), $23,805
|67-70-71-69—277
|-7
|Matthew McCarty (8), $23,805
|69-68-70-70—277
|-7
|Davis Riley (8), $23,805
|64-71-75-67—277
|-7
|Sam Ryder (8), $23,805
|64-72-71-70—277
|-7
|Sami Valimaki (8), $23,805
|63-72-73-69—277
|-7
|Ricky Castillo (5), $21,252
|66-71-67-74—278
|-6
|Bud Cauley (5), $21,252
|69-67-69-73—278
|-6
|Chris Kirk (5), $21,252
|66-71-69-72—278
|-6
|Matt Kuchar (5), $21,252
|67-69-68-74—278
|-6
|Kris Ventura (5), $21,252
|67-70-67-74—278
|-6
|Jhonattan Vegas (5), $20,700
|68-67-73-72—280
|-4
|Antoine Rozner (5), $20,424
|68-67-71-75—281
|-3
|Ben Polland (0), $20,424
|66-71-70-74—281
|-3
|Greyson Sigg (4), $20,148
|67-69-70-76—282
|-2
|Francesco Molinari (4), $19,872
|70-67-73-73—283
|-1
|Matthew Riedel (4), $19,872
|68-69-71-75—283
|-1
|Tom Hoge (4), $19,596
|67-70-71-76—284
|E
|Alejandro Tosti (3), $19,412
|69-67-75-75—286
|+2
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.