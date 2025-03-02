Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Par Scores

Sunday At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Purse: $9.2 million Yardage: 7,167; Par: 71 Final…

Sunday

At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Purse: $9.2 million

Yardage: 7,167; Par: 71

Final Round

Joe Highsmith (500), $1,656,000 65-72-64-64—265 -19 Jacob Bridgeman (245), $818,800 68-68-67-64—267 -17 J.J. Spaun (245), $818,800 64-70-67-66—267 -17 Ben Griffin (123), $414,000 68-65-66-69—268 -16 Max McGreevy (123), $414,000 69-68-64-67—268 -16 Russell Henley (92), $310,500 63-70-66-70—269 -15 Michael Kim (92), $310,500 65-66-67-71—269 -15 Jake Knapp (92), $310,500 59-70-68-72—269 -15 Jordan Spieth (78), $259,900 65-70-67-68—270 -14 Erik Van Rooyen (78), $259,900 68-67-70-65—270 -14 Brice Garnett (59), $184,986 66-67-69-69—271 -13 Doug Ghim (59), $184,986 68-63-68-72—271 -13 Max Greyserman (59), $184,986 67-70-68-66—271 -13 Min Woo Lee (59), $184,986 71-65-68-67—271 -13 Shane Lowry (59), $184,986 66-68-70-67—271 -13 Andrew Putnam (59), $184,986 70-67-66-68—271 -13 Sepp Straka (59), $184,986 67-67-67-70—271 -13 Rickie Fowler (43), $117,607 64-68-68-72—272 -12 Nicolai Hojgaard (43), $117,607 68-68-67-69—272 -12 Victor Perez (43), $117,607 68-68-66-70—272 -12 Patrick Rodgers (43), $117,607 67-69-66-70—272 -12 Matti Schmid (43), $117,607 68-69-68-67—272 -12 Alex Smalley (43), $117,607 70-64-69-69—272 -12 Luke Clanton (0), $0 67-66-70-69—272 -12 Daniel Berger (31), $73,271 63-68-70-72—273 -11 Ryan Gerard (31), $73,271 68-66-68-71—273 -11 Rico Hoey (31), $73,271 66-69-68-70—273 -11 Charley Hoffman (31), $73,271 65-69-71-68—273 -11 Billy Horschel (31), $73,271 66-70-67-70—273 -11 Niklas Norgaard Moller (31), $73,271 67-70-69-67—273 -11 Taylor Montgomery (31), $73,271 67-65-68-73—273 -11 Quade Cummins (21), $52,637 67-70-67-70—274 -10 Joel Dahmen (21), $52,637 68-66-68-72—274 -10 Brian Harman (21), $52,637 65-68-69-72—274 -10 Beau Hossler (21), $52,637 67-67-70-70—274 -10 Chan Kim (21), $52,637 69-66-68-71—274 -10 Jesper Svensson (21), $52,637 64-67-72-71—274 -10 Vince Whaley (21), $52,637 69-67-67-71—274 -10 Isaiah Salinda (16), $41,860 68-69-69-69—275 -9 Michael Thorbjornsen (16), $41,860 67-67-73-68—275 -9 Karl Vilips (16), $41,860 68-67-68-72—275 -9 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (12), $33,580 66-71-72-67—276 -8 Zach Johnson (12), $33,580 66-66-70-74—276 -8 Keith Mitchell (12), $33,580 64-70-71-71—276 -8 Taylor Moore (12), $33,580 69-68-71-68—276 -8 Matthieu Pavon (12), $33,580 66-64-71-75—276 -8 Jackson Suber (12), $33,580 69-66-70-71—276 -8 Brian Campbell (8), $23,805 68-68-66-75—277 -7 Patrick Fishburn (8), $23,805 67-70-67-73—277 -7 Rikuya Hoshino (8), $23,805 70-67-65-75—277 -7 Denny McCarthy (8), $23,805 67-70-71-69—277 -7 Matthew McCarty (8), $23,805 69-68-70-70—277 -7 Davis Riley (8), $23,805 64-71-75-67—277 -7 Sam Ryder (8), $23,805 64-72-71-70—277 -7 Sami Valimaki (8), $23,805 63-72-73-69—277 -7 Ricky Castillo (5), $21,252 66-71-67-74—278 -6 Bud Cauley (5), $21,252 69-67-69-73—278 -6 Chris Kirk (5), $21,252 66-71-69-72—278 -6 Matt Kuchar (5), $21,252 67-69-68-74—278 -6 Kris Ventura (5), $21,252 67-70-67-74—278 -6 Jhonattan Vegas (5), $20,700 68-67-73-72—280 -4 Antoine Rozner (5), $20,424 68-67-71-75—281 -3 Ben Polland (0), $20,424 66-71-70-74—281 -3 Greyson Sigg (4), $20,148 67-69-70-76—282 -2 Francesco Molinari (4), $19,872 70-67-73-73—283 -1 Matthew Riedel (4), $19,872 68-69-71-75—283 -1 Tom Hoge (4), $19,596 67-70-71-76—284 E Alejandro Tosti (3), $19,412 69-67-75-75—286 +2

