Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Par Scores

Saturday

At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Purse: $9.2 million

Yardage: 7,167; Par: 71

Third Round

Jake Knapp 59-70-68—197 -16 Michael Kim 65-66-67—198 -15 Doug Ghim 68-63-68—199 -14 Ben Griffin 68-65-66—199 -14 Russell Henley 63-70-66—199 -14 Rickie Fowler 64-68-68—200 -13 Taylor Montgomery 67-65-68—200 -13 Daniel Berger 63-68-70—201 -12 Joe Highsmith 65-72-64—201 -12 Max McGreevy 69-68-64—201 -12 Matthieu Pavon 66-64-71—201 -12 J.J. Spaun 64-70-67—201 -12 Sepp Straka 67-67-67—201 -12 Brian Campbell 68-68-66—202 -11 Joel Dahmen 68-66-68—202 -11 Brice Garnett 66-67-69—202 -11 Ryan Gerard 68-66-68—202 -11 Brian Harman 65-68-69—202 -11 Rikuya Hoshino 70-67-65—202 -11 Zach Johnson 66-66-70—202 -11 Victor Perez 68-68-66—202 -11 Patrick Rodgers 67-69-66—202 -11 Jordan Spieth 65-70-67—202 -11 Jacob Bridgeman 68-68-67—203 -10 Luke Clanton 67-66-70—203 -10 Rico Hoey 66-69-68—203 -10 Nicolai Hojgaard 68-68-67—203 -10 Billy Horschel 66-70-67—203 -10 Chan Kim 69-66-68—203 -10 Andrew Putnam 70-67-66—203 -10 Alex Smalley 70-64-69—203 -10 Jesper Svensson 64-67-72—203 -10 Karl Vilips 68-67-68—203 -10 Vince Whaley 69-67-67—203 -10 Ricky Castillo 66-71-67—204 -9 Quade Cummins 67-70-67—204 -9 Patrick Fishburn 67-70-67—204 -9 Beau Hossler 67-67-70—204 -9 Matt Kuchar 67-69-68—204 -9 Min Woo Lee 71-65-68—204 -9 Shane Lowry 66-68-70—204 -9 Kris Ventura 67-70-67—204 -9 Bud Cauley 69-67-69—205 -8 Max Greyserman 67-70-68—205 -8 Charley Hoffman 65-69-71—205 -8 Keith Mitchell 64-70-71—205 -8 Matti Schmid 68-69-68—205 -8 Jackson Suber 69-66-70—205 -8 Erik Van Rooyen 68-67-70—205 -8 Chris Kirk 66-71-69—206 -7 Niklas Norgaard Moller 67-70-69—206 -7 Antoine Rozner 68-67-71—206 -7 Isaiah Salinda 68-69-69—206 -7 Greyson Sigg 67-69-70—206 -7 Matthew McCarty 69-68-70—207 -6 Ben Polland 66-71-70—207 -6 Sam Ryder 64-72-71—207 -6 Michael Thorbjornsen 67-67-73—207 -6 Tom Hoge 67-70-71—208 -5 Denny McCarthy 67-70-71—208 -5 Taylor Moore 69-68-71—208 -5 Matthew Riedel 68-69-71—208 -5 Sami Valimaki 63-72-73—208 -5 Jhonattan Vegas 68-67-73—208 -5 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-71-72—209 -4 Francesco Molinari 70-67-73—210 -3 Davis Riley 64-71-75—210 -3 Alejandro Tosti 69-67-75—211 -2

