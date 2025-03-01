Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Par Scores

Saturday
At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Purse: $9.2 million
Yardage: 7,167; Par: 71
Third Round
|Jake Knapp
|59-70-68—197
|-16
|Michael Kim
|65-66-67—198
|-15
|Doug Ghim
|68-63-68—199
|-14
|Ben Griffin
|68-65-66—199
|-14
|Russell Henley
|63-70-66—199
|-14
|Rickie Fowler
|64-68-68—200
|-13
|Taylor Montgomery
|67-65-68—200
|-13
|Daniel Berger
|63-68-70—201
|-12
|Joe Highsmith
|65-72-64—201
|-12
|Max McGreevy
|69-68-64—201
|-12
|Matthieu Pavon
|66-64-71—201
|-12
|J.J. Spaun
|64-70-67—201
|-12
|Sepp Straka
|67-67-67—201
|-12
|Brian Campbell
|68-68-66—202
|-11
|Joel Dahmen
|68-66-68—202
|-11
|Brice Garnett
|66-67-69—202
|-11
|Ryan Gerard
|68-66-68—202
|-11
|Brian Harman
|65-68-69—202
|-11
|Rikuya Hoshino
|70-67-65—202
|-11
|Zach Johnson
|66-66-70—202
|-11
|Victor Perez
|68-68-66—202
|-11
|Patrick Rodgers
|67-69-66—202
|-11
|Jordan Spieth
|65-70-67—202
|-11
|Jacob Bridgeman
|68-68-67—203
|-10
|Luke Clanton
|67-66-70—203
|-10
|Rico Hoey
|66-69-68—203
|-10
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|68-68-67—203
|-10
|Billy Horschel
|66-70-67—203
|-10
|Chan Kim
|69-66-68—203
|-10
|Andrew Putnam
|70-67-66—203
|-10
|Alex Smalley
|70-64-69—203
|-10
|Jesper Svensson
|64-67-72—203
|-10
|Karl Vilips
|68-67-68—203
|-10
|Vince Whaley
|69-67-67—203
|-10
|Ricky Castillo
|66-71-67—204
|-9
|Quade Cummins
|67-70-67—204
|-9
|Patrick Fishburn
|67-70-67—204
|-9
|Beau Hossler
|67-67-70—204
|-9
|Matt Kuchar
|67-69-68—204
|-9
|Min Woo Lee
|71-65-68—204
|-9
|Shane Lowry
|66-68-70—204
|-9
|Kris Ventura
|67-70-67—204
|-9
|Bud Cauley
|69-67-69—205
|-8
|Max Greyserman
|67-70-68—205
|-8
|Charley Hoffman
|65-69-71—205
|-8
|Keith Mitchell
|64-70-71—205
|-8
|Matti Schmid
|68-69-68—205
|-8
|Jackson Suber
|69-66-70—205
|-8
|Erik Van Rooyen
|68-67-70—205
|-8
|Chris Kirk
|66-71-69—206
|-7
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|67-70-69—206
|-7
|Antoine Rozner
|68-67-71—206
|-7
|Isaiah Salinda
|68-69-69—206
|-7
|Greyson Sigg
|67-69-70—206
|-7
|Matthew McCarty
|69-68-70—207
|-6
|Ben Polland
|66-71-70—207
|-6
|Sam Ryder
|64-72-71—207
|-6
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|67-67-73—207
|-6
|Tom Hoge
|67-70-71—208
|-5
|Denny McCarthy
|67-70-71—208
|-5
|Taylor Moore
|69-68-71—208
|-5
|Matthew Riedel
|68-69-71—208
|-5
|Sami Valimaki
|63-72-73—208
|-5
|Jhonattan Vegas
|68-67-73—208
|-5
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|66-71-72—209
|-4
|Francesco Molinari
|70-67-73—210
|-3
|Davis Riley
|64-71-75—210
|-3
|Alejandro Tosti
|69-67-75—211
|-2
