Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Par Scores

The Associated Press

March 1, 2025, 6:06 PM

Saturday

At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Purse: $9.2 million

Yardage: 7,167; Par: 71

Third Round

Jake Knapp 59-70-68—197 -16
Michael Kim 65-66-67—198 -15
Doug Ghim 68-63-68—199 -14
Ben Griffin 68-65-66—199 -14
Russell Henley 63-70-66—199 -14
Rickie Fowler 64-68-68—200 -13
Taylor Montgomery 67-65-68—200 -13
Daniel Berger 63-68-70—201 -12
Joe Highsmith 65-72-64—201 -12
Max McGreevy 69-68-64—201 -12
Matthieu Pavon 66-64-71—201 -12
J.J. Spaun 64-70-67—201 -12
Sepp Straka 67-67-67—201 -12
Brian Campbell 68-68-66—202 -11
Joel Dahmen 68-66-68—202 -11
Brice Garnett 66-67-69—202 -11
Ryan Gerard 68-66-68—202 -11
Brian Harman 65-68-69—202 -11
Rikuya Hoshino 70-67-65—202 -11
Zach Johnson 66-66-70—202 -11
Victor Perez 68-68-66—202 -11
Patrick Rodgers 67-69-66—202 -11
Jordan Spieth 65-70-67—202 -11
Jacob Bridgeman 68-68-67—203 -10
Luke Clanton 67-66-70—203 -10
Rico Hoey 66-69-68—203 -10
Nicolai Hojgaard 68-68-67—203 -10
Billy Horschel 66-70-67—203 -10
Chan Kim 69-66-68—203 -10
Andrew Putnam 70-67-66—203 -10
Alex Smalley 70-64-69—203 -10
Jesper Svensson 64-67-72—203 -10
Karl Vilips 68-67-68—203 -10
Vince Whaley 69-67-67—203 -10
Ricky Castillo 66-71-67—204 -9
Quade Cummins 67-70-67—204 -9
Patrick Fishburn 67-70-67—204 -9
Beau Hossler 67-67-70—204 -9
Matt Kuchar 67-69-68—204 -9
Min Woo Lee 71-65-68—204 -9
Shane Lowry 66-68-70—204 -9
Kris Ventura 67-70-67—204 -9
Bud Cauley 69-67-69—205 -8
Max Greyserman 67-70-68—205 -8
Charley Hoffman 65-69-71—205 -8
Keith Mitchell 64-70-71—205 -8
Matti Schmid 68-69-68—205 -8
Jackson Suber 69-66-70—205 -8
Erik Van Rooyen 68-67-70—205 -8
Chris Kirk 66-71-69—206 -7
Niklas Norgaard Moller 67-70-69—206 -7
Antoine Rozner 68-67-71—206 -7
Isaiah Salinda 68-69-69—206 -7
Greyson Sigg 67-69-70—206 -7
Matthew McCarty 69-68-70—207 -6
Ben Polland 66-71-70—207 -6
Sam Ryder 64-72-71—207 -6
Michael Thorbjornsen 67-67-73—207 -6
Tom Hoge 67-70-71—208 -5
Denny McCarthy 67-70-71—208 -5
Taylor Moore 69-68-71—208 -5
Matthew Riedel 68-69-71—208 -5
Sami Valimaki 63-72-73—208 -5
Jhonattan Vegas 68-67-73—208 -5
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-71-72—209 -4
Francesco Molinari 70-67-73—210 -3
Davis Riley 64-71-75—210 -3
Alejandro Tosti 69-67-75—211 -2

