Clay Holmes will start Mets’ opener as he makes transition from relief role

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Clay Holmes will take the mound on opening day for his first start since 2018.

Holmes has worked 9 2/3 shutout innings over three Grapefruit League starts as he moves from the bullpen to the rotation. The Mets visit Houston for their opener on March 27.

During those three spring training starts, Holmes has struck out 13 while walking four and allowing two hits.

“He earned it,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Friday. “We like what we’re seeing. I know it’s a small sample size here, but it’s very encouraging.”

The Mets had indicated they planned to make Holmes a starter when they signed him to a three-year, $38 million contract in December.

Holmes made four starts during his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has never thrown more than 70 innings in a single major league season.

Holmes, who turns 32 on March 27, went 3-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 30 saves in 67 appearances with the New York Yankees last season. He struck out 68 and walked 22 in 63 innings.

He owns a 24-22 record with a 3.71 ERA in 311 career appearances. He totaled 74 saves for the Yankees over the last three seasons and made the AL All-Star team in 2022 and 2024.

