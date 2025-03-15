Cirelli scores twice, Lightning hold Bruins without a shot in 2nd period in 6-2 victory

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning held Boston without a shot in the second…

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning held Boston without a shot in the second period in a 6-2 victory over the Bruins on Saturday night.

Nick Paul, Victor Hedman and Darren Raddysh added goals to help Tampa Bay snap a three-game skid. Cirelli and Ben Hagel had empty-netters.

Elias Lindholm and Marat Khusnutdinov scored for the Bruins. They are 2-2 since trading three longtime cornerstone players — including captain Brad Marchand — at the deadline.

Paul’s goal off a rebound from the left edge of the crease made it 2-1 at 2:13 of the second.

Coming off a shootout loss at Philadelphia, the Lightning jumped ahead on Hedman’s goal on the second rebound out of a scramble early into the game.

Lindholm’s one-timed a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy off a nifty feed from Andrew Peeke, tying it in the opening period.

The teams faced each other for the second time in eight days after Boston won at Tampa Bay in its first game after the trades.

Takeaways

Lightning: Despite scuffling lately following an outstanding February when they went 7-0-1, they’re still in position to make a run at one of the Atlantic Division’s top two seeds.

Bruins: They move closer to being eliminated from postseason play for the first time since 2016 as they sit outside a crowded wild-card chase.

Key moment

With Tampa Bay leading 2-1 seconds after its power play expired, Cirelli, positioned in the slot, tipped Ryan McDonagh’s shot past Jeremy Swayman.

Key stat

Boston was outshot 20-0 in the second. It was the Bruins’ second period this season without a shot on goal. Before that, they hadn’t had a period without one since 2007. The Bruins finished with 12 shots on goal.

Up next

Both teams play Monday night. The Lightning host Philadelphia, and the Bruins host Buffalo.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.