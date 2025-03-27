Chris Wood to miss Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup quarterfinal after injury on New Zealand duty

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Chris Wood will miss Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup quarterfinal against Brighton on Saturday because of a…

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Chris Wood will miss Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup quarterfinal against Brighton on Saturday because of a right hip injury while playing for New Zealand in World Cup qualifying this week.

Wood, who is fourth in the Premier League’s scoring chart with 18 goals, was substituted in the 53rd minute of the Oceania qualifying final against New Caledonia on Monday with the score 0-0. New Zealand won 3-0 to become the second team after Japan to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said in a news conference on Thursday that Wood “felt a kick really hard on his hip” and remained in pain after going to a specialist for a scan.

“He will not be available for this game (against Brighton),” Nuno said.

Losing Wood for more matches would be a major blow to Forest, which is in third place in the Premier League with nine games left and bidding to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

The top five finishers are likely to get into Europe’s elite tournament and Forest is seven points ahead of sixth-placed Newcastle.

