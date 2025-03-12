Chinese teams eliminated in Asian Champions League while Japanese and Saudi Arabian sides progress

Chinese interest in the AFC Champions League Elite ended at the second round stage on Wednesday, while all three Saudi…

Chinese interest in the AFC Champions League Elite ended at the second round stage on Wednesday, while all three Saudi Arabian clubs progressed to the quarterfinals.

Shanghai Shenhua was unable to defend its 1-0 first leg advantage over Kawasaki Frontale, losing the return match 4-0 in Japan. City rival Shanghai Port also exited against Japanese opposition, losing 5-1 on aggregate to Yokohama F.Marinos.

South Korea’s Gwangju FC overcame a 2-0 first leg deficit to defeat Vissel Kobe of Japan 3-0 in the return match, while Buriram United squeezed past Johor Darul Tazim of Malaysia to give Thailand a place in the last eight .

All games from the quarterfinal stage will take place in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and fans in the host nation will have Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr to support.

On Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Al-Nassr defeated Esteghlal of Iran 3-0 while the following day Al-Hilal overturned a first leg loss of 1-0 to win 4-0 in Riyadh against Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan.

Two goals from former Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez gave Jeddah’s Al-Ahli a 2-0 second leg win against Al-Rayyan of Qatar to take the tie 5-1 on aggregate.

“We have shown a great mentality and have great fan support,” Mahrez said. “We want to achieve something big for the club this season, and we will have strong fan support in the upcoming rounds.”

“There is still time to rest and recover for the next stage in April,” the Algerian added. “Holding the finals in Jeddah will help us, and we will give everything we have to win the title.”

Qatar’s Al-Sadd completes the last eight.

The final takes place in Jeddah on May 4.

