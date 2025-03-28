Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 2 of series

Chicago Cubs (1-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-0); Diamondbacks: Merrill…

Chicago Cubs (1-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-0); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -131, Cubs +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 1-0 series lead.

Arizona had an 89-73 record overall and a 44-37 record in home games last season. The Diamondbacks scored 5.5 runs per game while allowing 4.9 last season.

Chicago had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record in road games last season. The Cubs pitching staff averaged 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

