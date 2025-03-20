Chelsea continues to bet on youth after splashing $80M on pair from Sporting Portugal

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Chelsea is spending more than 74 millions euros ($80 million) on two youngsters from Sporting Portugal,…

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Chelsea is spending more than 74 millions euros ($80 million) on two youngsters from Sporting Portugal, continuing its strategy of building a squad around highly rated promising players.

The Portuguese team said late Wednesday that it reached an agreement with the Premier League side for the transfer of Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo.

Quenda, a 17-year-old winger, will join for just above 52 million euros.

Essugo, a 20-year-old midfielder, for a fee of more than 22 million euros.

Quenda will remain with Sporting until the end of next season. Essugo will remain on loan with Spanish club Las Palmas before heading to Stamford Bridge next season.

Essugo and Quenda are the latest youngsters to agree to join Chelsea after the London team also secured the transfers of 17-year-old Brazilian Estevao Willian and 17-year-old Ecuadorian Kendry Paez.

