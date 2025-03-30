Chawinga’s goal sets the tone for Current’s 3-0 win over Royals

Temwa Chawinga scored 22 minutes into the game and the Kansas City Current went on to beat the Utah Royals…

Temwa Chawinga scored 22 minutes into the game and the Kansas City Current went on to beat the Utah Royals 3-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday.

The Orlando Pride stayed undefeated with a 2-1 home win over the San Diego Wave, while the Portland Thorns hosted a goalless draw against the North Carolina Courage in Saturday’s other games.

Chawinga scored her third goal of the season in front of the home crowd at CPKC Stadium when she tapped home a pinpoint pass by Michelle Cooper from close range. With the goal, Chawinga tied the league record, which she set last season, for scoring in eight consecutive regular-season matches. The reigning league MVP’s active streak dates to Sept. 20, 2024.

Roles were reversed for the Current’s second goal, when Chawinga’s deflected pass was thumped into the net by Cooper at the back post in the 37th minute. Debinha added a third goal in the dying moments of the half.

The Current stayed unbeaten at 3-0-0 while Utah fell to 0-2-1.

Marta scores winner as Pride overcomes Wave 2-1

Marta converted a second-half penalty kick to seal the win for the defending NWSL champions.

The Brazilian hit a match-winning panenka that kissed the crossbar and beat goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan in the 76th minute. The penalty was awarded after Delphine Cascarino fouled Barbra Banda in the box.

Haley McCutcheon put the Pride 1-0 up when she poked home a corner kick at the back post in the 50th minute.

San Diego head coach Jonas Eidevall brought 19-year-old Nigerian Chiamaka Okwuchukwu off the bench to make her NWSL debut in the 60th minute and two minutes later she headed in the equalizer from a Kenza Dali cross.

The win keeps the Pride undefeated this season at 3-0-0 and also undefeated in its past 22 matches at home in all competitions. The Wave (1-1-1) suffered their first loss of the year.

Arnold saves penalty for Thorns in scoreless draw

Mackenzie Arnold saved a second-half penalty kick as the Portland Thorns played out a goalless draw at home to the North Carolina Courage at Providence Park in Portland.

The Australian goalkeeper pulled off an athletic dive to her right to deny Jaedyn Shaw from the spot in the 76th minute.

It was Arnold’s second penalty save for the Thorns since joining the team in July. The shutout is the first for Arnold with Portland, and the team’s first of the 2025 NWSL season.

The Thorns used the match as an opportunity to honor the career of recently retired former player and U.S. women’s national team legend Becky Sauerbrunn.

The Courage and Thorns are both now 0-1-2.

