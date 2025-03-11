Charge edge Frost 3-2, but lose star goalie Maschmeyer

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex Vasko scored twice and the Ottawa Charge had a big 3-2 win over the Minnesota…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex Vasko scored twice and the Ottawa Charge had a big 3-2 win over the Minnesota Frost on Tuesday night.

They also had a huge loss in the same game. Moments after earning a standing ovation for her 1,000th career regular-season save, Emerance Maschmeyer left the game in visible duress.

Maschmeyer had stopped all 19 shots she faced from the Minnesota Frost but on the 20th Taylor Heise got a puck through traffic and the Ottawa netminder was unable to finish the game. Maschmeyer appeared to suffer an injury to her right leg and required help to leave the ice.

The Charge led 2-1 with 8:55 left to play when backup goalie Gwyneth Philips, who made one save, came in to mop up.

Ottawa was able to hold on for a much-needed win thanks to Vasko’s short-handed goal late in the third period, for her second of the game.

Minnesota appeared to tie the game at 13:18, but the referee on the ice waved it off. The Frost challenged the call and after a lengthy review Claire Thompson was awarded her fourth goal of the season to make it a 2-2 game.

Takeaways

Charge: Ottawa often struggles with its second periods but generated a lot of chances in this game.

Frost: After being outshot 7-2 in the first period, the Frost picked up the pace and outshot the Charge 22-19 for the game.

Key moment

With her 18th save midway through the third period, Maschmeyer became the first PWHL goalie to make 1,000 regular-season saves.

Key stat

Kendall Coyne Schofield, with 10 goals, is the only PWHL player this season to have double-digit goals without scoring a power-play marker.

Up next

Frost visit the New York Sirens on Sunday. Charge host the Boston Fleet on Saturday.

