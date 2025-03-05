Champions League Glance

Round of 16 – 1st Leg Tuesday, March 4 Aston Villa 3, Club Brugge 1 Borussia Dortmund 1, Lille 1…

Round of 16 – 1st Leg

Tuesday, March 4

Aston Villa 3, Club Brugge 1

Borussia Dortmund 1, Lille 1

Real Madrid 2, Atlético Madrid 1

Arsenal 7, PSV Eindhoven 1

Wednesday, March 5

Internazionale 2, Feyenoord 0

Bayern Munich 3, Bayer Leverkusen 0

Barcelona 1, Benfica 0

Liverpool 1, Paris Saint-Germain 0

2nd Leg

Tuesday, March 11

Barcelona vs. Benfica, 12:45 p.m.

Internazionale vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 12

Lille vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12:45 p.m.

Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Club Brugge , 3 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

