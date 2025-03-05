Champions League Glance

Round of 16 – 1st Leg
Tuesday, March 4
Aston Villa 3, Club Brugge 1
Borussia Dortmund 1, Lille 1
Real Madrid 2, Atlético Madrid 1
Arsenal 7, PSV Eindhoven 1
Wednesday, March 5
Internazionale 2, Feyenoord 0
Bayern Munich 3, Bayer Leverkusen 0
Barcelona 1, Benfica 0
Liverpool 1, Paris Saint-Germain 0
2nd Leg
Tuesday, March 11
Barcelona vs. Benfica, 12:45 p.m.
Internazionale vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, March 12
Lille vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Club Brugge , 3 p.m.
Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
